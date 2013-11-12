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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

45-day return

5.1 Home theatre

Discontinued

Support

5.1 Home theatre

HTS5592/12

5.1 Home theatre

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Firmwarehistory

  • version: 1.59.00
  • PDF file, 81.1 kB
  • 12 November 2013

Firmwarehistory

  • version: 1.59.00
  • PDF file, 14.7 kB
  • 9 December 2013

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 1.1 MB
  • 21 July 2026

EU Declaration of conformity

  • PDF file, 25.3 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting