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Discontinued

2.1 Home theatre

HTS6520/98

4.8

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Superior surround sound without the clutter

Entertainment has never looked so stylish with this multi-entertainment home theatre. Enjoy your movies and music in superior surround sound, thanks to Philips' Ambisound technology!

See all benefits

For all your movies and music

Superior surround sound without the clutter

  • DVD playback

  • Dock for iPod included

Ambisound technology for surround sound from fewer speakers

Ambisound technology for surround sound from fewer speakers

Ambisound technology produces truly embracing multi-channel surround sound from fewer speakers. It delivers an immersive 5.1 sound experience without the constraints of sitting position, room shape or size, and without the clutter of multiple speakers and cables. Through the combined effect of psychoacoustic phenomena, array processing and precisely angled driver positioning, Ambisound delivers more sound from fewer speakers.

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speakers, Home theatre systems and TVs etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC-enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drives

Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drives

The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps of original USB devices. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

11/02/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Ein sehr gutes Gerät

Sehr gutes Gerät, schnell angeschlossen und hat für ein normales Wohnzimmer einen guten Klang. Heute fehlt die Möglichkeit Blue - ray Disc abzuspielen. Die Verbindung zum Philips Fernseher und zum Blue - ray Recorder von Pionier funktioniert reibungslos. Alles andere wäre eine andere technische Liga und das muss jeder für sich entscheiden. Was wirklich fehlt, ist aus der heutigen Sicht eine Netzwerkanbindung.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS6520 2.1 Home Entertainment

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS6520 2.1 Home Entertainment

10/01/2011

Deutschland

Deutschland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS6520 2.1 Home Entertainment

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS6520 2.1 Home Entertainment

27/03/2023

France

France

Multifonction

Moi, je l'adore tout simplement. Il est élégant et très très puissant

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS6520 Home Cinéma 2 enceintes

Date of Use 2021-03-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS6520 Home Cinéma 2 enceintes

Date of Use 2021-03-27

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