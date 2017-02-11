2 year warranty
Discontinued
Superior surround sound without the clutter
Entertainment has never looked so stylish with this multi-entertainment home theatre. Enjoy your movies and music in superior surround sound, thanks to Philips' Ambisound technology!
DVD playback
Dock for iPod included
Ambisound technology produces truly embracing multi-channel surround sound from fewer speakers. It delivers an immersive 5.1 sound experience without the constraints of sitting position, room shape or size, and without the clutter of multiple speakers and cables. Through the combined effect of psychoacoustic phenomena, array processing and precisely angled driver positioning, Ambisound delivers more sound from fewer speakers.
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speakers, Home theatre systems and TVs etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC-enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps of original USB devices. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.
4.8
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Andie
11/02/2017
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Ein sehr gutes Gerät
Sehr gutes Gerät, schnell angeschlossen und hat für ein normales Wohnzimmer einen guten Klang. Heute fehlt die Möglichkeit Blue - ray Disc abzuspielen. Die Verbindung zum Philips Fernseher und zum Blue - ray Recorder von Pionier funktioniert reibungslos. Alles andere wäre eine andere technische Liga und das muss jeder für sich entscheiden. Was wirklich fehlt, ist aus der heutigen Sicht eine Netzwerkanbindung.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS6520 2.1 Home Entertainment
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS6520 2.1 Home Entertainment
10/01/2011
Deutschland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS6520 2.1 Home Entertainment
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS6520 2.1 Home Entertainment
Ispolo
27/03/2023
France
Multifonction
Moi, je l'adore tout simplement. Il est élégant et très très puissant
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS6520 Home Cinéma 2 enceintes
Date of Use 2021-03-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS6520 Home Cinéma 2 enceintes
Date of Use 2021-03-27