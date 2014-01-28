2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy the full power of cinema in your home
This system delivers high definition pictures and surround sound in a stylish design with high-quality aluminium metal finishing. The speakers deliver high fidelity surround sound to give you a cinematic experience in your home.
Blu-ray Disc playback
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you get a full, uncompromised listening experience.
Blu-ray Discs have the capacity to carry high definition data, along with pictures in the 1920 x 1080 resolution that defines full high definition images. Scenes come to life as details leap at you, movements smoothen and images turn crystal clear. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound — so your audio experience becomes unbelievably real. The high storage capacity of Blu-ray Discs also allows a host of interactive possibilities to be built in. Seamless navigation during playback and other exciting features such as pop-up menus bring a whole new dimension to home entertainment.
3.9
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
gabetmel
28/01/2014
France
très bon produit
contrairement a l avis au dessus moi aucun soucis pas de bruits pas de soucis de réglage de l audio pour moi se produit est genial rien a dire
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7540 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7540 Home Cinéma 5 enceintes
RickH244
10/10/2011
Nederland
Een mooi systeem met goede geluidskwaliteit.
Nu enkele weken dit systeem in huis. Geweldige geluidskwaliteit, heel veel aansluitingen zodat het geluid van gamesconsoles, computers, UPC box e.d. allemaal aangesloten kunnen worden om continu te genieten van surround sound. Prettig in gebruik zonder handleiding voor iemand met gevoel voor dit soort electronica. Voor mensen met minder kennis van dit soort apparatuur zal de handleiding toereikend zijn. Enige minpunt is dat de USB aansluiting om mediabestanden van een USB opslagapparaat af te spelen enkel de FAT32 bestandsindeling herkent. Afspelen van HD films (>4GB grootte) dus niet mogelijk is. Hopelijk wordt dit in een toekomstige firmware update veranderd.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7540 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7540 5.1 home cinema
cor65
10/10/2011
Nederland
Veelzijdig apparaat
Zelfs de playstation is via de home cinema set af te spelen. Dit zorgt voor extra spelvreugde.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7540 5.1 home cinema
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS7540 5.1 home cinema