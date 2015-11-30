2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS8160B/98
High Definition surround sound without the clutter
Indulge in cinema-like multi channel surround sound without speakers and wires all around you. Philips SoundBar with Ambisound incorporates a complete home theatre system, including high definition Blu-Ray Disc Playback in a single unit.
Blu-ray Disc playback
DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you get a full, uncompromised listening experience.
Intuitive touch panel control allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.
3.6
of 5
14
Reviews
baarsha
30/11/2015
United Kingdom
good product
I'm satisfied by using this product. Good sound and easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS8160B HD Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS8160B HD Home theater
wileycoyote
09/02/2010
United Kingdom
Really sharp design
this is a big upgrade to the previous model. now with blu ray playback. Sound quality is much better and "bigger" than before
This review was made for HTS8160B HD Home theater
This review was made for HTS8160B HD Home theater
theo
27/12/2009
Nederland
aan te rade koop maar duur
het apparaat werkt goed maar er moest een duidelijke gemakkelijke gebruiksaanwijzing bij zitten daar het binnenhalen van de gebruiksaanwijzing via internet behoorlijk stagneert verder zeer tevreden over het geluid en weergaven van films
This review was made for HTS8160B HD home cinema
This review was made for HTS8160B HD home cinema