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Discontinued

SoundBarHD Home theatre

HTS8160B/98

3.6

| (14) Reviews

High Definition surround sound without the clutter

Indulge in cinema-like multi channel surround sound without speakers and wires all around you. Philips SoundBar with Ambisound incorporates a complete home theatre system, including high definition Blu-Ray Disc Playback in a single unit.

See all benefits

Bring cinema home

High Definition surround sound without the clutter

  • Blu-ray Disc playback

DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

DoubleBASS technology for fuller and deeper bass

DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you get a full, uncompromised listening experience.

Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

Intuitive touch panel control allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.

Stylish design with aluminium finish and glass panels

Stylish design with aluminium finish and glass panels

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

14

Reviews

2

30/11/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good product

I'm satisfied by using this product. Good sound and easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS8160B HD Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS8160B HD Home theater

09/02/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really sharp design

this is a big upgrade to the previous model. now with blu ray playback. Sound quality is much better and "bigger" than before

This review was made for HTS8160B HD Home theater

This review was made for HTS8160B HD Home theater

27/12/2009

Nederland

Nederland

aan te rade koop maar duur

het apparaat werkt goed maar er moest een duidelijke gemakkelijke gebruiksaanwijzing bij zitten daar het binnenhalen van de gebruiksaanwijzing via internet behoorlijk stagneert verder zeer tevreden over het geluid en weergaven van films

This review was made for HTS8160B HD home cinema

This review was made for HTS8160B HD home cinema

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