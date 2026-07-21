2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HTS8160B/98
Discontinued
What is the BD Live feature?
What is Ambisound feature on my Philips system?
Why does my Philips player display Local Storage Full?
Why does the Audio Sync menu pops-up when I change HDMI resolution?
I cannot change subtitle language with remote control
What is the Native mode for HDMI?
How to upgrade the firmware of my Philips SoundBar via USB?
How to setup ARC for my Philips Home Theatre system?
No video from my HTS while I am in Radio source mode
There is no volume indicator on TV when changing volume on my iPod
My iPod does not work with my Philips home theater
Cannot access BD-live feature on my Philips HTS
Software upgrade of my Philips HTS via Network fails
Tips for using 8cm discs on your Philips HTS
My Philips player does not play a .MKV file
BD-Live content takes long to load on my Philips player
My Philips player does not display some images