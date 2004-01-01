  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

      Sonicare DiamondClean HX6074/07 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6074/07

      Available in:

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Whiter teeth in just one week

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 7 days.

      Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

      The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

      Engineered to maximise sonic motion

      Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

