      Philips Sonicare 5300 Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

      HX7101/02

      Superior plaque removal and whiter teeth*

      The Philips Sonicare 5300 features Next-Generation Sonicare technology, 2 intensity levels and a pressure alert for when you brush too hard. With a whitening brush head.

      Superior plaque removal and whiter teeth*

      Up to 7 x more plaque removal*

      • Up to 7 x more plaque removal
      • 2 intensities
      • Built-in pressure alert
      • 21-day battery life
      Advanced cleaning for stain removal and whiter teeth

      Advanced cleaning for stain removal and whiter teeth

      The Philips Sonicare 5300 goes beyond deep cleaning to effortlessly remove surface stains for a radiant, whiter smile. With the W2 Optimal White brush head, it's easy to maintain brightness between professional whitening treatments, while removing up to 7 x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush.

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      Next-Generation Sonicare Technology

      Enjoy a delightful brushing experience and new level of oral care with Next-Generation Sonicare technology. While you brush, the toothbrush's innovative magnetic system adjusts brushing power during each cleaning session, delivering optimal performance of precisely 62,000 bristle movements per minute, even in hard-to-reach areas. Meanwhile, dynamic fluid action supports the brush head's cleaning performance by gently rinsing along the gumline and between every tooth, helping you achieve a complete clean every time you brush.

      Personalise your clean with 2 intensity levels

      Personalise your clean with 2 intensity levels

      To help you take the best care of your teeth and gums, the Philips Sonicare 5300 has a choice of 2 intensity levels. Whether you prefer a boost of cleaning power with the high setting or a gentle yet thorough clean with the low setting, this toothbrush has you covered.

      Protect your gums with the built-in pressure alert

      Protect your gums with the built-in pressure alert

      You may not notice when you're brushing too hard, but this toothbrush will. The smart optic sensor precisely detects excessive brushing pressure and lets you know with a pulsing sound while reducing vibration. You'll always know when to adjust your brushing and your gums will stay protected.

      Always know when it's time for a new brush head

      Always know when it's time for a new brush head

      Replacing your brush head regularly is an important part of maintaining good oral health. With BrushSync technology, it's easy to keep your brush head performing at its best. By tracking your usage frequency and brushing intensity, the innovative technology then reminds you when it's time for a new brush head.

      Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and BrushPacer

      Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and BrushPacer

      Two minutes is all you need for a complete clean, so our SmarTimer lets you know when time's up. For an even clean throughout your mouth, the BrushPacer divides your session into segments, with a slight pause in vibration being your sign to move on. This supports you in achieving an even clean every time you brush.

      Laser-welded for strength and durability

      Laser-welded for strength and durability

      We've re-designed our Philips Sonicare toothbrushes from the inside out to be strong, lightweight and long-lasting. Thanks to our advanced laser-welding process, our toothbrushes are designed to brush with you for years to come.

      Up to 3 weeks of brushing with one full charge

      Up to 3 weeks of brushing with one full charge

      This toothbrush uses a high-performance battery that is engineered to enhance your brushing experience. With a single charge, you can enjoy up to three weeks of regular brushing before needing to recharge it.

      Make travel easy with our compact, ultra-durable travel case

      Make travel easy with our compact, ultra-durable travel case

      Our redesigned travel case is compact enough to slip into a bag and strong enough to keep your Philips Sonicare toothbrush protected along the way. Not only does it keep your toothbrush protected, but it also conveniently holds two brush heads. Now you can travel confidently wherever your journey takes you.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 5300 rechargeable toothbrush
        Brush heads
        1 W2 Optimal White
        Charger
        1
        Travel case
        1 Slim travel case

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday cleaning

      • Intensities

        High
        To boost your clean
        Low
        For sensitive teeth and gums

      • Cleaning performance

        Plaque removal
        Up to 7 x more effective*
        Whitening
        Removes surface stains
        Speed
        62,000 brush movements/min

      • Ease of use

        Handle compatibility
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Timer
        SmarTimer and BrushPacer for complete and thorough brushing
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon indicates battery life

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure feedback
        Reduced vibration and pulsing sound
        Replacement Reminder
        BrushSync lets you know when to replace your brush head

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        21 days

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Black

      • vs. a manual toothbrush.
