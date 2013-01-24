  • 2 year warranty

    Fidelio
    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
      Fidelio L1 headphones combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for long-lasting comfort.

      Fidelio L1 headphones combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for long-lasting comfort.

      Fidelio L1 headphones combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for long-lasting comfort. See all benefits

        High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

        High-definition optimally vented neodymium speaker drivers

        The neodymium drivers respond to all your music's dynamics. The design includes a vent in the centre which emphasises the middle and low frequencies, producing the acoustic energy that brings extended yet controlled bass and a transparent mid-range. The drivers also feature a light voice coil that gives the system nimble response to match the pace of your music and deliver high-definition sound.

        Engineered aluminium earshells for acoustic precision

        Aluminium earshells selected for their strength reduce unwanted vibration and resonance. They are mounted on a layer of engineering plastics to make the headphones even more stable. As a result they dampen vibration as effectively as possible for accurate, incisive sound.

        Speakers tilted to the ear's natural angle for clarity

        A pre-tilted driver matching the ear cup's natural angle directs the sound straight into the ear canal. This means much less of the colouration that can occur when sound reflects off the outer ear, together with a more realistic soundstage and enhanced comfort.

        Memory foam ear-pads designed for an ergonomic fit

        Each material used for the Fidelio L1 has been carefully selected for longer listening comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear-pads provide an ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, but it also forms a seal that preserves the best bass response and reduces unwanted outside sounds.

        Acoustic semi-open back architecture for natural sound

        The semi-open back design combines the balanced, transparent sound of an open back with the deep bass and noise isolation expected from a fully closed back. It includes finely woven, acoustically resistant fabric built into the acoustic grilles for controlled noise isolation, minimal leakage and reduced ambient noise.

        iPhone remote, mic, 6.3 mm adapter and pouch

        iPhone remote, mic, 6.3 mm adapter and pouch.

        Carefully tested drivers for the best balance in sound

        Acoustics engineers test and handpick each driver, pairing them for the best stereo experience

        Excellent noise isolation and spacious listening experience

        Excellent noise isolation yet retaining spatial music experience

        Frequency response tuned to discerning listeners' preference

        Our acoustics engineers have designed the Fidelio L1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners hear sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. We've also drawn on extensive research with discriminating listeners to discover the true, balanced sound characteristics they prefer. The result is that these headphones have been engineered to reproduce sound as faithful to the original as possible and attuned to modern recording styles.

        Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable for a high quality signal

        Oxygen-free cable for high quality signal transmission

        Premium materials including aluminium and fine leathers

        Premium design in aluminium, real leather, protein leather and fabric

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          12–25,000  Hz
          Impedance
          26 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          105  dB
          Maximum power input
          200  mW
          Distortion
          < 0.1% THD
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Oxygen free cable (1.1 m)

        • Accessories

          Made for Apple in-line remote
          Yes
          3.5 mm audio cable
          Yes
          Storage pouch
          Yes
          Adapter plug
          3.5-6.3 mm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          25  cm
          Height
          9.8  inch
          Width
          19.5  cm
          Width
          7.7  inch
          Depth
          10.2  cm
          Depth
          4.0  inch
          Net weight
          0.364  kg
          Net weight
          0.802  lb
          Gross weight
          0.927  kg
          Gross weight
          2.044  lb
          Tare weight
          0.563  kg
          Tare weight
          1.241  lb
          EAN
          69 23410 71156 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          21.9  cm
          Length
          8.6  inch
          Width
          20.4  cm
          Width
          8.0  inch
          Height
          27  cm
          Height
          10.6  inch
          Net weight
          0.728  kg
          Net weight
          1.605  lb
          Gross weight
          2.056  kg
          Gross weight
          4.533  lb
          Tare weight
          1.328  kg
          Tare weight
          2.928  lb
          GTIN
          1 69 23410 71156 8
          Number of consumer packages
          2

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod classic 120 GB
          • iPod classic 160 GB
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod shuffle 3rd Generation
          • iPod shuffle 4th Generation
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPad
          • iPad 2

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3.1  inch
          Depth
          8  cm
          Height
          20.2  cm
          Height
          8.0  inch
          Weight
          0.2716  kg
          Weight
          0.599  lb
          Width
          6.8  inch
          Width
          17.2  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • soft pouch
        • iPhone in-line control

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

