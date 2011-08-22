  • 2 year warranty

    Hands-free headset

    LFH0331/00
      The hands-free headset is ideal for people on the move who desire good-quality sound and clear voice recording. Its in-cord mini-microphone is discreet and the tie clip ensures that the microphone is always in the perfect position for optimal recording.

      The hands-free headset is ideal for people on the move who desire good-quality sound and clear voice recording. Its in-cord mini-microphone is discreet and the tie clip ensures that the microphone is always in the perfect position for optimal recording.

      The hands-free headset is ideal for people on the move who desire good-quality sound and clear voice recording. Its in-cord mini-microphone is discreet and the tie clip ensures that the microphone is always in the perfect position for optimal recording.

      The hands-free headset is ideal for people on the move who desire good-quality sound and clear voice recording. Its in-cord mini-microphone is discreet and the tie clip ensures that the microphone is always in the perfect position for optimal recording.

        Record your conversations

        Ideal for digital recorders

        A tie clip keeps the microphone always in place

        With the handy clip, the microphone can easily be attached to collars, ties or other clothing. Just plug it into your Digital Pocket Memo or Voice Tracer. No other installation is necessary.

        Achieve optimal results with a total Philips solution

        The total Philips solution will produce outstanding results in all situations.

        Condenser microphone for superb recording quality

        The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic detail for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.

        Lightweight solution for the mobile dictation user

        Lightweight and easy to attach, this solution is perfect for mobile and stationary use.

        Unidirectional design picks up speaker’s voice only

        Recording the speaker's voice only, the unidirectional microphone is ideal for capturing good quality sound and clear voice.

        Durable materials enhance quality for extended use

        Durable and premium quality materials make the hands-free headset suitable for extended use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Microphone

          Connector
          • 3.5 mm
          • mono
          • right-angled
          Connector finish
          Gold-plated
          Directivity
          unidirectional
          Frequency response
          20–20,000 Hz
          Impedance
          approx. 2.2 kOhm @ 1 kHz
          Standard operating voltage
          3 V–10 V
          Type
          electret condenser microphone
          Sensitivity
          -60 dB ± 2 dB

        • Earphone

          Cable length
          1.1 m/3.6 ft.
          Connector
          • 3.5 mm
          • mono
          • right-angled
          Connector finish
          Gold-plated
          Frequency response
          20–20,000 Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          108 dB
          Sound modus
          mono
          Technology
          dynamic
          Type
          earphone
          Maximum power output
          10 mW

        • Green specifications

          Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
          yes
          Lead-free soldered product
          yes

        • Accessories

          Tie clip
          yes

        • Design and finishing

          Colour(s)
          black/silver

