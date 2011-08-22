  • 2 year warranty

      The plug-in microphone turns your voice recorder into an interviewing microphone. The unidirectional microphone is engineered for higher sensitivity to sounds originating from one direction.

        Not a single word lost

        Ideal for digital recorders

        Condenser microphone for superb recording quality

        The sensitive electret condenser picks up every acoustic detail for perfect sound reproduction and studio quality.

        Unidirectional design picks up speaker’s voice only

        Recording the speaker's voice only, the unidirectional microphone is ideal for capturing good quality sound and clear voice.

        A perfect companion for your mobile recorder

        The handy plug-in microphone turns your mobile voice recorder into an interviewing microphone.

        Durable materials enhance quality for extended use

        Durable and premium quality materials make the hands-free headset suitable for extended use.

        Optimal results with a total Philips solution

        The total Philips solution will produce outstanding results in all situations.

        Wind shield reduces unwanted noise

        The included wind shield greatly improves sound quality by preventing unwanted and disturbing noise.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Connector
          • mono
          • 3.5 mm

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          20-16,000  Hz
          Impedance
          680 Ohm ±20 %
          Sensitivity
          76 dB ± 3 dB @ 1 kHz
          Type
          electret condenser microphone
          Phantom supply voltage
          1.5–9 V
          Directivity
          unidirectional

        • Green specifications

          Compliant to 2002/95/EC (RoHS)
          yes
          Lead-free soldered product
          yes

        • Accessories

          2 wind shields
          yes
          User Manual
          yes

        • Design and finishing

          Colour(s)
          Silver
          Material
          full metal body

