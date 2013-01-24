Home
    LED Inspection lamps

    Penlight Compact Lamp

    LPL18B1
      -{discount-value}

      See better, work better

      The Philips LED Inspection lamp Penlight is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and user-friendliness in a small form factor. See all benefits

      The Philips LED Inspection lamp Penlight is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and user-friendliness in a small form factor. See all benefits

      The Philips LED Inspection lamp Penlight is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and user-friendliness in a small form factor. See all benefits

      The Philips LED Inspection lamp Penlight is the perfect tool for quick inspection work, combining high-quality LEDs and user-friendliness in a small form factor. See all benefits

        LED Inspection lamps

        LED Inspection lamps

        Penlight Compact Lamp

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        See better, work better

        Portable inspection tool

        • High Quality LED x 5
        • 85 lm +20 lm pointer
        • Up to 8 h Autonomy
        • Powered with 3 AAA batteries
        High-quality LED light up to 85 lumens

        As the international market leader in car lighting, we have years of experience and know-how in light. Philips LED inspection lamps are equipped with high-quality LEDs. Our LEDs combine strong light performance with natural colour rendering for fatigue-free work.

        Focus light: 20 lm

        The focus light will enable you to see what remains hidden for others; thanks to its ultra-slim design, the lamp can be manoeuvred into very small cavities and the strong LED source will illuminate all.

        Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

        Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          20
          Length
          29.8  cm
          Width
          18.6  cm
          Height
          26  cm
          Gross weight
          1.9  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 27900 38821 0

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL18B1
          Ordering code
          38821340

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery run time
          Up to 8 hours
          Battery type
          3 x AAA
          Power source
          Battery
          Voltage
          4.5  V
          Wattage
          1.6  W

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          Up to 6000  K
          LED lifetime
          10,000  hrs
          Light output
          85  lumen
          Light output (pointer)
          20  lumen

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          1515  g
          Height
          26  cm
          Length
          29.5  cm
          Width
          18.6  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900388213
          EAN3
          8727900388220

        • Packed product information

          Height
          3.3  cm
          Length
          17.2  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          20
          Weight with batteries
          80  g
          Width
          1.8  cm
          Weight without batteries
          47  g
          Size
          Compact

        • Product description

          Hook
          Standard clip
          Magnet
          No
          Number of LEDs
          6
          Operating Temperature
          0 to 40  °C
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          Penlight

