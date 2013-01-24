Home
    LED Inspection lamps

    Penlight Premium Colour+

    LPL201X1
    • See better, work better See better, work better See better, work better
      -{discount-value}

      LED Inspection lamps Penlight Premium Colour+

      LPL201X1

      See better, work better

      Equipped with a robust aluminium housing, the Philips Penlight Premium Colour+ provides bright, high-quality light. The Colour+ function shows objects in their true colours. Resistant to shocks, chemicals and water, this lamp is built to last!

      LED Inspection lamps Penlight Premium Colour+

      See better, work better

      Equipped with a robust aluminium housing, the Philips Penlight Premium Colour+ provides bright, high-quality light. The Colour+ function shows objects in their true colours. Resistant to shocks, chemicals and water, this lamp is built to last! See all benefits

      See better, work better

      Equipped with a robust aluminium housing, the Philips Penlight Premium Colour+ provides bright, high-quality light. The Colour+ function shows objects in their true colours. Resistant to shocks, chemicals and water, this lamp is built to last! See all benefits

      LED Inspection lamps Penlight Premium Colour+

      See better, work better

      Equipped with a robust aluminium housing, the Philips Penlight Premium Colour+ provides bright, high-quality light. The Colour+ function shows objects in their true colours. Resistant to shocks, chemicals and water, this lamp is built to last! See all benefits

        LED Inspection lamps

        LED Inspection lamps

        Penlight Premium Colour+

        See better, work better

        Compact LED worker's companion

        • 200 lm Boost / 120 lm Eco
        • 180 lm Spotlight
        • Daylight Colour Match (CRI>95)
        • Aluminium Housing, Rechargeable

        Colour+ function reveals objects in true colours (CRI>95)

        The higher the Colour Rendering Index (CRI*), the easier it is to do a quick and precise inspection on your car body. You can inspect your paint, polish, clean or prep zone as if you were working outdoors on a bright sunny day. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colours to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above will let you easily and quickly spot the colour difference such as paint scratch.

        Shock-, chemical- and water-resistant (IK07/IP54)

        Designed to withstand the toughest working environments with IK07 shock resistance. Because Philips knows even the most careful workers sometimes drop their tools. Water-resistant to IP67 standards and with a surface that resists chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Penlight Premium Colour+ is a handy pocket tool that is built to last.

        Maximum durability with aluminium body

        Build for incredible durability with an aluminium body, the Philips Penlight Premium Colour+ is ready for just about any task or situation. This inspection lamp is impact- and scratch-resistant for safe, reliable use indoors and outdoors.

        Unique warning mode with bright red flashing light

        Philips Penlight Premium Colour+ offers a unique high frequency warning mode (75 flashes/min). The bright red flashing function means your Penlight Premium Colour+ can warn other road users of danger.

        Smart designed 80° swivel hook with magnet and ergonomic body

        With the 80° swivel hook, it's easy to hang the Philips Penlight Premium Colour+ on your belt for a handy everyday carry. The 2 magnets leave both your hands free for work.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          4

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL201X1
          Ordering code
          01391094

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          1200  mAh
          Battery charging time
          1.8  hrs
          Battery run time
          Up to 4 hours
          Battery type
          Lithium Iron phosphate
          Charging cable type
          Type C USB cable
          Plug type
          EU plug
          Power source
          Rechargeable
          Voltage
          100-240 V  V
          Wattage
          5 W

        • Light characteristics

          LED lifetime
          Up to 10,000  hrs
          Light output
          200 lm (Boost)/120 lm (Eco)  lumen
          Light output (pointer)
          180 lm
          Beam angle
          90 degree  degree
          Beam angle (pointer)
          15 degree
          Colour temperature
          6000 K  K

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018013910
          EAN3
          8719018013927

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          4
          Weight with batteries
          107  g

        • Product description

          Hook
          80° swivel clip
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Materials and finishing
          Robust aluminium housing
          Operating Temperature
          -10 to 50  °C
          Resistant to
          grease, oil, workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          Penlight

            • Natural outdoor light has a Colour Rendering Index (CRI) of 100 and therefore is the standard of comparison for other light source. The higher the CRI (0 – 100 scale), the more natural the colours appear.