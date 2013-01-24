Home
    LED Inspection lamps

    RCH21 Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

    LPL33X1
      -{discount-value}
      See better, work better

      This new generation of Philips rechargeable LED work lights is designed for all maintenance jobs. Thanks to their unique, shock-proof and flexible heads housing high-quality LEDs, strong light is delivered under all circumstances. See all benefits

        See better, work better

        Rechargeable, compact LED professional work light

        • High Quality LED
        • 240 lm Boost/ 120 lm Eco
        • Ultra-durable battery
        • 360° Retractable Hook and Magnet

        Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

        Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

        Strong impact resistance -IK07

        Strong impact resistance -IK07

        5 x longer lifetime with new battery

        The RCH21 features advanced battery technology. It lasts 5 x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries, offering 1500 charging cycles instead of the standard 300. This battery will last the lifetime of your LED inspection lamp!

        Find-Me red light when in stand-by mode

        Never lose your lamp again with our innovative Find-Me function. One red LED keeps your work light visible in stand-by mode without affecting battery autonomy.

        90° flexible light module

        The Philips RCH21 features a unique and innovative 90° flippable light module, ensuring 360° illumination.

        Hands-free: 360° retractable hook and strong magnet

        The 360°, adjustable and retractable hook makes it possible to hang the RCH21 anywhere. With its strong magnet, you can firmly fix the work light to any surface, leaving both hands free for the job.

        High quality LED light: 240 lm Boost & 120 lm Eco

        The high quality LEDs provide 240 lm of light output in Boost mode, and 120 lm in Eco mode, allowing you to spot even the smallest details in any dark place.

        Long autonomy and super-fast recharge

        With a long autonomy of up to 6 hours in eco mode and super-fast recharge in less than 1.5 hours, this LED inspection lamp will last all day long.

        Protected against water, dust and solvents — IP54

        Our RCH21 LED inspection lamp is resistant to water, dust and solvents and conforms to IP54 standard.

        Wide beam angle: 90°

        The 90° wide beam angle allows for illumination of large work areas.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL33X1
          Ordering code
          39417731

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          1800  mAh
          Battery charging time
          Up to 1.5  hrs
          Battery run time
          Up to 3.5 hours
          Battery type
          Lithium
          Charging cable type
          USB port with Docking station
          Plug type
          EU or UK
          Power source
          Battery
          Voltage
          3.2  V
          Wattage
          2  W
          Battery run time (eco)
          Up to 6 hours

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          90  degree
          Colour temperature
          Up to 6000  K
          LED lifetime
          10,000  hrs
          Light output
          240  lumen
          Light output (Eco)
          120  lumen

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900394177
          EAN3
          8727900394184

        • Packed product information

          Height
          8  cm
          Length
          18.5  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with batteries
          220  g
          Width
          11  cm
          Size
          Standard

        • Product description

          Hook
          360° retractable hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          Robust rubber and polycarbonate
          Number of LEDs
          6 Pcs Lumileds 3535HE
          Operating Temperature
          -20 to 50  °C
          Orientable light
          90-degree flip
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          RCH

