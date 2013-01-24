Home
      LED Inspection lamps RCH6 compact pocket and headlamp

LPL38X1

See better, work better

The Philips RCH6 LED inspection lamp is designed for all quick inspection jobs. Its compact design and 130-lm strong light make it extremely versatile. And the headband (supplied) allows full hands-free lighting.

      The Philips RCH6 LED inspection lamp is designed for all quick inspection jobs. Its compact design and 130-lm strong light make it extremely versatile. And the headband (supplied) allows full hands-free lighting. See all benefits

        See better, work better

        Pocket and head compact LED light

        • Pocket and head dual application
        • 130 lm for 2.5 hrs of light
        • New advanced battery
        • High Quality LED
        90° pivoting lamp head

        90° pivoting lamp head

        Thanks to the 90° pivoting lamp head, you can adjust the light angle and direction according to your needs.

        Revolutionary design with pocket and head dual application

        The unique design of the RCH6 LED inspection lamp allows extremely versatile usage. Its card deck size fits in every pocket and can also be worn as a headlamp for hands-free lighting.

        Strong magnet on the back and headband for hands-free use

        With the new strong magnet, you can attach the tool to metal surfaces for hands-free maintenance. The headband ensures your LED Inspection lamp can be used as a headlight.

        Find-Me red light when in stand-by mode

        Never lose your lamp again with our innovative Find-Me function. One red LED keeps your work light visible in stand-by mode without affecting battery autonomy.

        Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

        Philips professional work lights feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

        High-power Philips LED light up to 130 lumens

        The high-power white Philips LEDs provide 130 lumens of light output to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

        Wide beam angle: 90°

        The 90° wide beam angle allows for illumination of large work areas.

        5 x longer battery lifetime

        RCH6 features advanced battery technology. It lasts 5 x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries, offering 1500 charging cycles instead of a standard 300. This battery will last the lifetime of your LED inspection lamp!

        New advanced battery – Long lasting and super-fast recharge

        The RCH6 rechargeable LED inspection lamp features advanced battery technology for long autonomy of up to 4.5 hours in eco mode and super-fast recharge in less than 1 hour. This LED inspection lamp will last for a long time and is ready to use quickly.

        Resistant to impacts and solvents – IK07 and IP54

        Our RCH6 LED inspection lamp is certified IK07 strong impact resistant and water, dust and solvent resistant. It conforms to IP54 standard.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL38X1
          Ordering code
          39607231

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          1800  mAh
          Battery charging time
          Up to 1  hrs
          Battery run time
          Up to 4.5 hours
          Battery type
          Lithium
          Plug type
          EU
          Power source
          Rechargeable
          Wattage
          Up to 3,7  W
          Voltage
          5  V

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          90  degree
          Colour temperature
          Up to 6000  K
          LED lifetime
          10,000  hrs
          Light output
          130  lumen
          Light output (Eco)
          70  lumen

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          15.5  cm
          Length
          14  cm
          Width
          18.5  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900396089

        • Packed product information

          Height
          6.2  cm
          Length
          12.6  cm
          Weight with batteries
          90  g
          Width
          4.6  cm
          Size
          Compact

        • Product description

          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          Strong bottom magnet
          Number of LEDs
          3
          Operating Temperature
          -10 to 50  °C
          Orientable light
          90° pivoting lamp head
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Headband
          Yes
          Range
          RCH

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Dual mode: Pocket and Head Lamp

