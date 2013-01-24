Home
    MatchLine

    LED colour check projector PJH20

    LPL39X1
      True colour match. Designed for pros.

      The Philips MatchLine PJH20 LED work lamp is perfect for quick colour checks and larger paint shop work. Two bright light modes will help you achieve a quality finish. And you can easily switch between battery and cable power sources.

      True colour match. Designed for pros.

      The Philips MatchLine PJH20 LED work lamp is perfect for quick colour checks and larger paint shop work. Two bright light modes will help you achieve a quality finish. And you can easily switch between battery and cable power sources.

        True colour match. Designed for pros.

        Rechargeable LED projector for paint shops

        • True daylight match
        • 2300 lm Boost / 1200 lm Eco
        • Rechargeable with a long cable
        • High resistance IK09/IP67

        Easily match colours as if you were working in daylight

        Featuring the latest Lumileds Luxeon SMD LED technology, the Philips MatchLine PJH20 provides powerful white light, a high colour rendering index and a 6000-K true daylight colour temperature. This means that with the MatchLine PJH20, you can work on your paint, polish, cleaning or prep zone as if you were working outdoors on a bright sunny day. And the lamp is not only designed to provide you with clearer vision; the softer white light is also gentler on your eyes, reducing fatigue as you work.

        High Colour Rendering Index of 92 reveals true colour

        The higher the Colour Rendering Index (CRI), the easier it is to identify the right colour. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colours to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above are best for tasks requiring the most accurate colour match. Fitted with 48 Lumileds Luxeon LEDs, the Philips MatchLine PJH20 delivers light with a CRI of 92. With a powerful light source like this, you can be sure you're revealing the true colour. So you'll easily and quickly spot the colour you need, without using a spectrometer — leaving the colour-matching mistakes to your competitors.

        Two-step light mode (2300/1200 lumens) for multiple uses

        With the Philips MatchLine PJH20, you can adjust the light output depending on your needs. The more powerful boost mode provides 2300 lumens, perfect for lighting up a large area, recognising true colours or checking the finer details of a paint job. And with the normal mode you get 1200 lumens, providing a bright but softer light for everyday work, while preserving battery life.

        90° wide beam angle to light your entire work area

        The wide beam angle of 90° illuminates vehicle body parts with an even and uniform light. Not only can you see the finer details to spot those imperfections, you're able to work across a wider area at any one time.

        Matt filter reduces glare to reduce the strain on your eyes

        When you have to stare at a reflective surface under a strong light for a long time, your eyes can easily become tired and irritated. The Philips MatchLine PJH20 comes equipped with a matt filter that protects your eyes by reducing glare and mirror-like reflections. So you can work more comfortably for longer.

        Easily switch between rechargeable and cabled power source

        Want maximum freedom to move around your workshop? No problem. Simply unplug the PJH20's cable and you'll switch to battery power. You'll get powerful light for up to five hours on its lithium battery. If you need continuous light for longer, more complex work, you can always plug the lamp back in and use Philips PJH20 as a cabled projector.

        Robust light is shock-, water- and dust-resistant – IK09 and IP67

        Conforming to the international standard IK09, the casing of the MatchLine PJH20 is robust, designed to withstand the toughest of working environments. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time. And with water resistance to IP67 standards and a surface that's resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents, you can be sure the MatchLine PJH20 is a lighting tool that is built to last.

        With a handy tripod mount, simply position for the best light

        The MatchLine PJH20 comes with a convenient tripod mount, so you can easily position the projector to give you the best possible direction of light. Simply set up your light in the ideal position for the job at hand and then get to work.

        Gain flexible use of your light with 5 metres of cable

        Working with short cables can be frustrating, especially in a paint shop where you need flexible use of your tools. The MatchLine PJH20 comes with five metres of thick, robust cable, so you can plug in and use your light projector wherever you need to in the workshop.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL39X1
          Ordering code
          39609631

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          7800  mAh
          Battery charging time
          3.5  hrs
          Battery type
          Lithium
          Plug type
          DC
          Power source
          Rechargeable
          Wattage
          20  W
          Voltage
          8.4  V
          Battery run time
          2 hrs/4 hrs

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          90°  degree
          Beam angle (pointer)
          N/A  degree
          LED lifetime
          Up to 50,000  hrs
          Light output
          2300  lumen
          Light output (Eco)
          1200  lumen

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          1800  g
          Height
          9.5  cm
          Length
          37.0  cm
          Width
          26.0  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900396102

        • Packed product information

          Cable length
          5  m
          Height
          5.8  cm
          Length
          20.3  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with cable
          1900  g
          Weight without cable
          1350  g
          Width
          20.2  cm

        • Product description

          Hook
          No
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK09
          Magnet
          No
          Materials and finishing
          aluminium and PC
          Number of LEDs
          48
          Operating Temperature
          lamp -20 to 60°  °C
          Orientable light
          Yes
          Resistant to
          • workshop solvents
          • Chemicals
          Technology
          LED
          Headband
          N/A

