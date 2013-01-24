Home
    LED Professional Work Light

    RCH21S rechargeable lamp with docking

    LPL47X1
      -{discount-value}

      See better, work better

      The upgraded Philips rechargeable LED inspection lamp gives you the bright natural light you need. High-quality LEDs provide dual power modes of 300 and 120 lumens. And its new lithium battery lasts 5 times longer than standard batteries. See all benefits

        See better, work better

        Robust, rechargeable work light with docking

        • High quality LED lamp
        • Dual mode: 300 and 120 lumens
        • Designed to withstand impacts
        • New long-life lithium battery

        See every detail with a 90° wide beam angle

        The Philips RCH21S provides a wide beam angle of 90°, lighting up your entire work area. This beam of white light provides just the right amount of light, in just the right places, so you can see every detail as you work.

        Impact resistant, remaining undamaged when dropped from 1.5 m

        When you're concentrating on the job, it's easy to drop and break an inspection lamp. Even if you are careful, colleagues might not be. With the robust Philips RCH21S, you don't have to worry. It has been tested for impact resistance, being dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 metres (about shoulder height) a total of 36 times. Dropped from this height, this many times, most standard lamps would break.

        High-quality LEDs provide bright light up to 300 lumens

        Equipped with high quality LEDs, the Philips RCH21S offers a useful dual power mode. Boost mode gives you a powerful 300 lumens of light output, helping you spot even the smallest of details. And if you're using the lamp for a long time, you can select eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 120 lumens of output you'll still achieve a high quality bright light for up to 6 hours.

        Defeat darkness with bright natural light

        Equipped with high quality LEDs, the Philips RCH21S rechargeable lamp provides you with an intense white light so you can defeat darkness as you work. While the bright, wide beam allows you to see clearly, the 6000 K natural light is also gentle on your eyes to prevent fatigue.

        Fully covered in rubber for high impact resistance – IK08

        Conforming to international impact resistance standard IK08, the Philips RCH21S has a rubber cover that further protects an already robust housing. Put simply, this inspection lamp was designed to withstand the toughest work environments. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time.

        Magnet and versatile hook for hands-free use

        With the adjustable and retractable multi-angle hook, you can hang this lamp anywhere you need to. With a strong rear magnet, you can also easily attach to any metal surface, leaving both your hands free to work.

        Work flexibly with up to 6 hours of cordless use

        RCH21S is equipped with our new long-life lithium battery that guarantees 1500 recharge cycles. This provides 5 times longer life than the standard lithium battery in most inspection lamps on the market. Need to move around your workshop as you work? No problem. Simply remove the Philips RCH21S from the dock. In Eco mode the new battery provides you with 6 hours of continuous cordless use, and up to 3.5 hours in Normal mode.

        Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

        Highly resistant to most chemicals and workshop solvents, your Philips RCH21S is built to survive in the toughest of workshop environments.

        Splash water and dust protected – IP65

        Philips RCH21S conforms to international splash water and dust resistance rating of IP65. Built with rigorous manufacturing and multiple sealing processes, your lamp is highly resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL47X1
          Ordering code
          39841031

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          1800  mAh
          Power source
          • Battery
          • LiFePO battery 14500X3
          Wattage
          3  W
          Battery run time (boost)
          Up to 3.5 hours
          Voltage
          3.2  V
          Battery run time (eco)
          Up to 6 hours
          Battery type
          LFP battery
          Charging cable type
          Rechargeable
          Plug type
          Docking station
          Battery charging time
          less than 2 hours

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          90  degree
          Colour temperature
          6000  K
          Light output
          300  lumen
          Light intensity (boost)
          500 lux at 0.5 m
          Light intensity (eco)
          200 lux at 0.5 m
          LED lifetime
          Up to 10,000 hours
          Light output (eco)
          120 lumens
          Light output
        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          2838  g
          Height
          31.2  cm
          Length
          23.6  cm
          Width
          18.1  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900398410
          EAN3
          8727900398427

        • Packed product information

          Height
          7.7  cm
          Length
          21  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          1
          Weight with batteries
          210.5  g
          Weight with cable
          210.5  g
          Width
          9.3  cm
          Size
          • Compact
          • Standard
          Cable length
          100 cm

        • Product description

          Hook
          360 degrees retractable hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK08
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP65
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          Robust rubber and polycarbonate
          Number of LEDs
          6
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          RCH
          UV leak detector
          No
          Hands-free options
          Hook
          Operating Temperature
          0°C to 40°C

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Rechargeable work lamp
          Expected benefits
          • See better
          • Work better

