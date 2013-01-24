Home
      RCH5S Compact dimmable pocket lamp

      LPL62X1

      Small but powerful dimmable LED light

      Fitted with high-quality LEDs, the Philips RCH5S is a pocket-sized cordless work lamp that provides bright light. Smart dimming lets you easily adjust the light between 300 and 30 lumens. And it's highly resistant to water and impacts.

        Small but powerful dimmable LED light

        Compact design for quick inspection jobs

        • 300 lumens/3 W
        • Shock and water resistant
        • Battery life: 1.5 h (dim: 12 h)
        • High-quality Lumileds LED

        High-quality LEDs light up to 300 lumens

        Equipped with high-quality LEDs, the Philips RCH5S provides bright light and a useful dimming feature. Boost mode gives you a powerful 300 lumen wide beam of light, so you're able to see every little detail. And if you're using the lamp for a long time while it's unplugged, you can dim the light to preserve battery life. At a reduced 30 lumen output you'll still get high-quality light for up to 12 hours. The 6000 Kelvin natural light is also gentler on your eyes, preventing fatigue while you work.

        Smart dimming to adjust light between 300 and 30 lumens

        Different jobs demand different amounts of light. With a smart dimming feature, the Philips RCH5S lets you easily adjust the light output from 300 lumens down to 30 lumens. So if the ambient light changes, or there is too much glare or you just want to preserve the battery, you can quickly and easily adjust the brightness to suit the needs of the job. Why is it smart? Because it remembers your last setting. So if you're continuing a similar job, you'll start with just the right amount of light.

        Powerful 120 lumen LED spot light

        The RCH5S is equipped with a powerful spotlight to help you illuminate those hard-to-see places. Providing up to 120 lumens of bright white light, you'll be able to spot even the smallest of details as you work.

        120° wide beam angle illuminates a large work area

        The Philips RCH5S provides a 120° wide beam angle, perfect for illuminating the entire work area in front of you. With the bright light evenly spread over a large area, you can easily see what you're doing.

        Advanced battery with long life

        The RCH5S rechargeable LED inspection lamp features advanced battery technology. In eco mode, the battery will last for up to 12 hours, significantly longer than comparable models on the market. And you'll get a full charge in less than 2.5 hours. So this is an LED inspection lamp that will keep working for a long time and be ready to use quickly.

        Indicator shows you how long the battery will last

        Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. Philips RCH5S inspection lamps have a battery life indicator on the front. This tells you how long you've got before you'll need to recharge the battery.

        Feel confident with a lamp that is almost unbreakable

        The Philips RCH5S is a rubber-coated workshop lamp, providing a comfortable and secure grip. But despite this, we know it's easy to drop your tools. With an IK09 shock resistance rating (which is 5x better than the IK07 rating achieved by comparable products), you can handle your workshop lamp with confidence. In impact resistance tests, the lamp was dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 metres/4.9 feet (about shoulder height) a total of 25 times. While the robust RCH5S easily survives being dropped like this, most standard lamps would almost certainly break.

        Water resistant against splashes and immersion

        As you may use Philips RCH5S inspection lamps for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. With an IP68 rating for resistance to water, the device will continue to work when splashed or even immersed in water for a long time. Most comparable workshop lamps only achieve an IP54 rating, which only protects against low-pressure jets of water, such as rain.

        Docking station for efficient battery charging

        Included with your Philips RCH5S is a convenient docking station. Not only does this charge your battery efficiently (faster than most USB connections), it's also compatible with the RCH25, so you can use one charging dock for multiple lamps, saving space in your workshop.

        Compact design to easily slip into your pocket.

        The unique compact design of the RCH5S LED inspection lamp means you can use it for a wide range of needs. Similar in size to a deck of cards, you can easily slip this lamp into your pocket.

        Useful 180° pivoting lamp to direct light beam

        Thanks to the 180° pivoting lamp on its base, you can easily adjust the direction of the light beam, depending on your needs.

        Strong built-in magnets allow hands-free use

        Sometimes you need both hands to get the job done. With a strong built-in magnet on the base and another on the lamp's rear side, you can easily attach the device to any nearby metal service. Together with the 180° pivoting lamp, this gives you great flexibility while you work.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL62X1
          Ordering code
          5163931

        • Electrical characteristics

          Power source
          docking station
          Wattage
          3  W
          Voltage
          3.7  V
          Charging cable type
          Rechargeable
          Plug type
          Micro USB
          Battery capacity
          1200  mAh
          Battery charging time
          around 2.5 hours
          Battery run time (boost)
          Up to 1.5 hours
          Battery run time (eco)
          Up to 12 hours
          Battery type
          Li-ion battery
          Power Source
          Lithium Polymer PL 703450

        • Light characteristics

          Light output
          • 300 lumens
          • 300/30 Lumens
          Beam angle
          120°  degree
          Beam angle (pointer)
          60°
          LED lifetime
          10,000  hrs
          Light intensity (boost)
          500 lux at 0.5 m
          Light intensity (eco)
          50 lux at 0.5 m(1.6 ft.)
          Light intensity (Pointer)
          550 lux at 0.5 m
          Light output (eco)
          30 lumens
          Light output (pointer)
          120 lumens
          Colour temperature
          6000  K

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          2960  g
          Height
          21.5  cm
          Length [cm]
          33 cm (13")
          Width [cm]
          17 cm (6.7")

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018051639
          EAN3
          8719018051646

        • Packed product information

          Height
          15  cm
          Length
          10.2  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with batteries
          460  g
          Width
          9.7  cm
          Size
          Standard
          Cable length
          120 cm (47.2")
          Diameter
          N/A
          Weight without batteries
          N/A
          Weight without cable
          N/A
          Weight with cable
          N/A

        • Product description

          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK09
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP68
          Technology
          LED
          Hands-free options
          • 360° retractable hooks
          • strong magnet
          Headband
          N/A
          Hook
          360 degrees retractable hook
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          ABS with rubber
          Number of LEDs
          4+1
          Operating temperature
          -10°C to 40°C
          Orientable light
          180° pivoting base
          Pointing light
          N/A
          Range
          RCH
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          UV leak detector
          No

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Rechargeable work lamp
          Expected benefits
          • See better
          • Work better

