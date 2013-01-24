Home
    Philips Fidelio

    Bluetooth headphones

    M1BTBL/00
    Fidelio
    6 Awards
    • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
      Philips Fidelio Bluetooth headphones

      M1BTBL/00
      High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

      High Definition Bluetooth® 4.0 connectivity makes the Philips Fidelio M1BT perfect for music indoors or on the go. Easy to use controls located on the headphone ear shell allow you to switch seamlessly between music and calls.

        High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

        • 40-mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Deluxe memory foam cushions
        • Flat folding
        HD optimally vented 40 mm neodymium speaker drivers

        HD optimally vented 40 mm neodymium speaker drivers

        Each speaker is carefully tested and arranged to ensure the most balanced and natural sound. The 40 mm drivers use high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high-definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the minutest details.

        Carefully tested drivers for the best balance in sound

        Carefully tested drivers for the best balance in sound

        Aluminium earshells selected for their strength reduce unwanted vibration and resonance. A double-layered construction allows the headphones to be more rigid, effectively dampening the vibration for an accurate sound.

        Closed-back architecture provides excellent sound isolation

        Closed-back architecture provides excellent sound isolation

        The acoustic closed-back architecture is specially designed to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.

        Deluxe memory foam cushions for an ergonomic fit

        Deluxe memory foam cushions for an ergonomic fit

        The materials used for the Fidelio M1 have been carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Memory foam earpads with breathable materials disperse pressure and heat build-up, so the Fidelio M1 headphones feel and sound exceptional.

        Earshell buttons for controlling music and calls

        Earshell buttons for controlling music and calls

        Intuitive buttons placed conveniently on the earshell make it easy to switch between music and calls. Change track, volume, play and pause your music, or pick up, hang up and change the volume of any phone call.

        Speakers tilted to the ear's natural angle for clarity

        Speakers tilted to the ear's natural angle for clarity

        Precision-tilted speakers match the ear's natural angle and direct sound straight into the ear canal. This reduces the coloration that can occur when sound reflects off the outer ear, together with a more realistic soundstage and enhanced comfort.

        Premium genuine leather headband — stylish yet comfortable

        Premium genuine leather headband — stylish yet comfortable

        Made of soft and finely styled genuine leather, the Fidelio M1's headband gives a comfortable and ergonomic fit.

        1-metre USB charging cable for recharging

        1-metre USB charging cable for recharging

        1.2-metre audio cable for when your battery runs out

        The included 1.2-metre detachable audio cable allows headphones to be plugged directly in to devices, keeping music going even when the headphone battery has been exhausted.

        Bluetooth® 4.0

        Advanced Bluetooth® 4.0 technology makes for superb, high-definition musical enjoyment.

        Excellent passive noise isolation

        The combination of a closed-back design, precision construction and memory foam cushions prevent unwanted background noise from interfering with the music.

        Two built-in microphones for improved call quality

        The Fidelio Bluetooth® M1 headphones are equipped with two built-in microphones – one for voice communication and a second that measures ambient noise levels and adjusts sound accordingly to provide the optimum call quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          7 - 23,500  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          107  dB
          Speaker diameter
          40  mm
          Maximum power input
          150  mW
          Distortion
          < 0.1% THD
          WBCV
          100 mV
          Acoustic system
          Closed

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Oxygen free cable (1.1 m)

        • Accessories

          Storage pouch
          Yes
          Audio cable
          3.5 mm

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod classic 120 GB
          • iPod classic 160 GB
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation
          • iPod shuffle 3rd Generation
          • iPod shuffle 4th Generation

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPad
          • iPad 2

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          3.197  lb
          Gross weight
          1.45  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 12581 69381 4
          Height
          18.5  cm
          Height
          7.3  inch
          Length
          8.6  inch
          Length
          21.8  cm
          Net weight
          1.257  lb
          Net weight
          0.57  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          2
          Tare weight
          1.940  lb
          Tare weight
          0.88  kg
          Width
          18.5  cm
          Width
          7.3  inch

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          8.3  cm
          Depth
          3.3  inch
          EAN
          87 12581 69381 7
          Gross weight
          0.66  kg
          Gross weight
          1.455  lb
          Height
          20.2  cm
          Height
          8.0  inch
          Net weight
          0.285  kg
          Net weight
          0.628  lb
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Tare weight
          0.375  kg
          Tare weight
          0.827  lb
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Width
          16.8  cm
          Width
          6.6  inch

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          2.8  inch
          Depth
          7  cm
          Height
          18  cm
          Height
          7.1  inch
          Weight
          0.18  kg
          Weight
          0.397  lb
          Width
          5.9  inch
          Width
          15  cm

        • M1 Fidelio
        • Fidelio M1

