    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MC-50/22
    Three CD Changer
      Three CD Changer

      Micro Hi-Fi System with 3 CD changer, 2 x 50 Watts Music Power, Logic Deck and Incredible Surround

        Three CD Changer

        change 2 CDs while playing one!

        Ferro Fluid Cone Dome Tweeters

        Ferro Fluid Cone Dome Tweeters

        50 W RMS total output power

        This system has a 50 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Incredible Surround™ for enhanced audio enjoyment

        Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

        Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

        Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music, while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to play back music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2 x 50 watts music power
          Sound Enhancement
          • Incredible Surround
          • Treble and Bass Control

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2-way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 5.25" woofer
          • Cone Dome Tweeter
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Full Logical
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Auto reverse
          • Full Auto Stop
          • Tape Counter
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 40-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/disc/programme
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Tray
          Number of Discs
          3

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • Automatic Recording Level
          • CD Synchro-Start Recording

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          RDS
          • News
          • Programme Type
          • Radio Text
          • RDS Clock Set
          • Station Name
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Bands
          • LW
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Auto Store
          • Easy Set (Plug and Play)

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line in
          Headphones
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          • Subwoofer out
          • Digital audio out

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          FTD
          Indications
          DIM mode
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          33-key with 2 x AA Batteries

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          140  mm
          Set Height
          223  mm
          Set Depth
          264  mm
          Main speaker width
          255  mm
          Main speaker height
          220  mm
          Main speaker depth
          244  mm
          Packaging Width
          416  mm
          Packaging Height
          350  mm
          Packaging Depth
          524  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          12.4  kg

