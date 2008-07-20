  • 2 year warranty

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this HDMI Cable

        • 1.5 m

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        High-purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        On a hang tab

        Products on a hang tab use minimal packaging materials and offer alternative display options.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Box

          Gross weight
          6.65  kg
          Height
          28.5  cm
          Length
          33.5  cm
          Net weight
          6.24  kg
          Tare weight
          0.41  kg
          Width
          17.5  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 41326 2
          Number of consumer packages
          48

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.14  kg
          Height
          21.1  cm
          Net weight
          0.13  kg
          Tare weight
          0.01  kg
          Width
          6.1  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 41325 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

