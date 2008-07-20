  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Scart cable

    MWV2701T/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection Ensure a reliable connection
      -{discount-value}

      Scart cable

      MWV2701T/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Scart cable

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. See all benefits

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Scart cable

      Ensure a reliable connection

      Depend on this cable to provide you with a reliable audio connection between components. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all HDMI and video

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Scart cable

        Scart cable

        Total:

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this scart cable

        • 5 m

        Bare copper shielding

        Bare copper shielding protects against signal loss.

        Colour-coded connectors for instant recognition

        Colour-coded connections make it easy to install your cable into the correct inputs and outputs

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Moulded plug for secure connections

        Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provides protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Nickel-plated connectors for reliable contact

        Nickel-plated connectors establish a clean contact between the cable and connector for a reliable connection.

        On a hang tab

        Products on a hang tab use minimal packaging materials and offer alternative display options.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          15.8  kg
          Height
          36.5  cm
          Length
          55.5  cm
          Net weight
          14.88  kg
          Tare weight
          0.92  kg
          Width
          30.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.312  kg
          Height
          16  cm
          Net weight
          0.31  kg
          Tare weight
          0.002  kg
          Width
          13  cm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.