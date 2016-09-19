Other items in the box
- AC Power Cord
- FM/MW Antenna
- Interconnect cable
- Power box
- Telescopic antenna
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Technical and Rugged
Emotive Micro System with high gloss transparent acrylic and high impact polystyrene wrap-around speaker guard See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Technical and Rugged
Emotive Micro System with high gloss transparent acrylic and high impact polystyrene wrap-around speaker guard See all benefits
Technical and Rugged
Emotive Micro System with high gloss transparent acrylic and high impact polystyrene wrap-around speaker guard See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Technical and Rugged
Emotive Micro System with high gloss transparent acrylic and high impact polystyrene wrap-around speaker guard See all benefits
Micro Hi-Fi System
Total:
Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.
Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music, while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to play back music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Audio Playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Convenience
Accessories
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.