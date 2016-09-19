  • 2 year warranty

    MZ-1000/22
      Technical and Rugged

      Emotive Micro System with high gloss transparent acrylic and high impact polystyrene wrap-around speaker guard

      Emotive Micro System with high gloss transparent acrylic and high impact polystyrene wrap-around speaker guard

      Emotive Micro System with high gloss transparent acrylic and high impact polystyrene wrap-around speaker guard See all benefits

        Technical and Rugged

        GLOSS

        • MP3

        Incredible Surround™ for enhanced audio enjoyment

        Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

        Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

        Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music, while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to play back music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2 x 50 watts music power
          Sound Enhancement
          • Incredible Surround
          • Treble and Bass Control

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2-way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 3" full-range woofer
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 99-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/programme
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Slot

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Auto Store
          • Easy Set (Plug and Play)

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line in
          Headphones
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna
          • Line out

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight colour
          Green
          Indications
          DIM mode
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM/MW Antenna
          • Interconnect cable
          • Power box
          • Telescopic antenna
          Remote control
          18-key with battery

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          112  mm
          Set Height
          245  mm
          Set Depth
          235  mm
          Main speaker width
          112  mm
          Main speaker height
          245  mm
          Main speaker depth
          235  mm
          Power box (WxHxD)
          238 x 68 x 158 (7.2" x 3.2" x 3.4")  mm
          Packaging Width
          572  mm
          Packaging Height
          362  mm
          Packaging Depth
          330  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          12  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Interconnect cable
        • Power box
        • Telescopic antenna

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

