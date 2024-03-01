Celebrate Philips Airfryer Week and get up to 40% off! Shop now
days
hours
minutes
seconds
Celebrate Philips Airfryer Week and get up to 40% off! Shop now

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly
      -{discount-value}

      2000 Series Airfryer 2000 series 6.2 L

      NA230/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly

      Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Watch through the cooking window while your favourite ingredients turn into delicious food in under 15 minutes.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all
      2000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      2000 Series

      Airfryer 2000 series 6.2 L

      Total:

      recurring payment

      Watch as you cook tasty dishes effortlessly

      • Easy to use
      • Time and energy saving
      • Less oil
      • Cooking window
      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Cooking with hot air prepares your favourite dishes with up to 90% less fat without compromising on taste.

      13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

      13 cooking methods at the touch of a button

      Airfry, bake, grill, roast and more. Set the time and temperature manually, or use the preset functions to unlock 13 different ways of cooking at your fingertips, including reheating, defrosting and keep warm.

      Cooking window to watch while you cook

      Cooking window to watch while you cook

      No more guessing. Keep an eye on your food to watch while it cooks and see when it's done to perfection!

      Touchscreen for effortless control

      Touchscreen for effortless control

      Easy-to-use touchscreen has 9 preset functions to choose from: frozen chips, fresh chips, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, cake and keep warm.

      Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

      Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

      Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Air fryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**

      Quick and easy cleanup

      Quick and easy cleanup

      Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate that can be put in the dishwasher.

      Perfect size for any kitchen with a 6.2 L pan

      Perfect size for any kitchen with a 6.2 L pan

      The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 800 g of chips, 8 chicken drumsticks or 800 g of vegetables in. 6.2 litre pan.

      Save time and lower your energy bills

      Save time and lower your energy bills

      Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***

      Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

      Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

      Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. With its unique starfish design, RapidAir technology creates perfect air flow to cook food quickly and make it tasty every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Cooking method
        • Frying
        • Roasting
        • Grilling
        • Baking
        • One-pot cooking
        • Stir-frying
        • Sauté
        • Cook from frozen
        • Reheating
        • Defrosting
        • Dehydrating
        • Toasting
        • Keep warm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *Compared to homemade chips cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
      • **Survey among HomeID users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
      • ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200°C, no preheat) vs. using an A-class oven.
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.