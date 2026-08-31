2 year warranty
Discontinued
PET703/98
Entertainment that travels with you
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7" TFT LCD display of the Philips PET703. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies and MP3-CD and CD music, or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.
7" widescreen LCD display
Multi-format playability allows you to view images on the go and play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.
In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.
The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.
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