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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
45-day return
Portable DVD Player
Discontinued
Support
PET703/98
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User manual
All (3)
Why the memory of my Philips player is smaller than stated?
Why can't I playback a VCD when Play Back Control (PBC) is on?
How to choose a subtitle language on my Philips player?
My Philips player does not respond to the remote
No sound from Philips portable player's speakers
Picture on the TV is distorted or black and white