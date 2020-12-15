ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Portable DVD Player

PET716/98

5

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

DVD and DivX® movies on the go

Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7" TFT LCD display on the Philips PET716. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.

See all benefits

DVD and DivX® movies on the go

  • 7" widescreen LCD display

  • DivX playback

17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

17.8 cm (7") TFT colour LCD display for high-quality viewing

The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.

Car adapter and handy remote control included

In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.

Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

Up to 2 hours playback with rechargeable battery*

This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

15/12/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Uitstekende DVD speler

Heb deze al vele jaren. Een oudje dus, maar sperlt nog af als nieuw. Wel jammer dat ik de afstandbediening nergens meer kan vinden. Ik heb nu sommige films met Nederlandse ondertiteling, die ik niet te voorschijn kan halen... Balen. Maar de player doet het nog super de super!!!! Groet, Hylke

Pros

Werkt op al mn DVD's supergoed

Cons

Klepje waar de DVD onder moet worden geplaatst, gaat wat moeizaam open en dicht

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler

Date of Use 2018-12-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler

Date of Use 2018-12-15

21/07/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Speelt alle dvd's af

Hebben hem al jaren in gebruik, en werkt nog steeds goed. Speelt alle soorten dvd's af. Mooie weergave.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler

14/10/2026

France

France

Lecteur dvd philips

Ça fait maintenant 20 ans que j ai ce lecteur et il fonctionne à merveille, un matériel super.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET716 Lecteur de DVD portable

Date of Use 2026-10-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PET716 Lecteur de DVD portable

Date of Use 2026-10-14

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.