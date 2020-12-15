2 year warranty
Discontinued
DVD and DivX® movies on the go
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7" TFT LCD display on the Philips PET716. Enjoy DVD, DivX®, MPEG4 movies, MP3-CD and CD on the go. Admire your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.
7" widescreen LCD display
DivX playback
The high resolution colour LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favourite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colours as high quality prints.
In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Hylke
15/12/2020
Nederland
Uitstekende DVD speler
Heb deze al vele jaren. Een oudje dus, maar sperlt nog af als nieuw. Wel jammer dat ik de afstandbediening nergens meer kan vinden. Ik heb nu sommige films met Nederlandse ondertiteling, die ik niet te voorschijn kan halen... Balen. Maar de player doet het nog super de super!!!! Groet, Hylke
Pros
Werkt op al mn DVD's supergoed
Cons
Klepje waar de DVD onder moet worden geplaatst, gaat wat moeizaam open en dicht
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler
Date of Use 2018-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler
Date of Use 2018-12-15
DVDjan
21/07/2013
Nederland
Speelt alle dvd's af
Hebben hem al jaren in gebruik, en werkt nog steeds goed. Speelt alle soorten dvd's af. Mooie weergave.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET716 Draagbare DVD-speler
Lilas rose 77
14/10/2026
France
Lecteur dvd philips
Ça fait maintenant 20 ans que j ai ce lecteur et il fonctionne à merveille, un matériel super.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET716 Lecteur de DVD portable
Date of Use 2026-10-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET716 Lecteur de DVD portable
Date of Use 2026-10-14