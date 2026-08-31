2 year warranty
Discontinued
PET722/98
Sleek tablet design
Sit back, relax and watch movies on the go on the 7" TFT LCD display of the Philips PET722. Enjoy your favourite DVD movies, MP3-CD and CD music or admire your JPEG photos anytime, anywhere.
7" widescreen LCD display
In addition to the car adapter included for in-vehicle usage, you can also use the portable player to enjoy your DVDs at home by simply connecting it to your TV. Sit back and relax to your favourite DVDs by using the remote control provided to control the playback function.
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 2 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
This simple-to-use portable player is designed for easy operation while you are on the move. Simply load your disc into the player to enjoy your favourite DVDs. With one-touch buttons for easy control and full compatibility with most popular DVD/VCD/CD discs, you can look forward to great entertainment wherever you go.
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