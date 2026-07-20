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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Portable DVD Player
Discontinued
Support
PET722/98
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (4)
Why the memory of my Philips player is smaller than stated?
Can I adjust the volume of Philips player with remote?
Why does my Philips player feels warm?
Why the display of my Philips player dims when unplugged?
My Philips player does not respond to the remote
My Philips portable DVD player does not charge