2 year warranty
Discontinued
PET742/98
Longer movie enjoyment on the go
Enjoy your movies anytime, anywhere! The PET742 portable DVD player features a 7" TFT LCD swivel screen giving you a great viewing experience. You can indulge in up to 5 hours of DVD/DivX®/MPEG movies, MP3-CD/CD music and JPEG photos on the go.
17.8 cm (7") LCD
The stereo speakers provide quality sound and allow you to listen freely. Enjoy music anytime, anywhere, with built-in stereo speakers that allow the convenience and enjoyment of music playback simply by unplugging the headphones.
With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
Mount your portable DVD player easily onto your car headrest. You can enjoy DVD movies on the road.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
fonsdekok
28/09/2011
Nederland
Perfect apparaat
Wij hebben dit apparaat gekocht om tijdens vakantie te gebruiken voor ons zoontje gedurende lange autoritten. We hebben er al veel plezier aan gehad in de auto, vliegtuig en op de camping. De schermkwaliteit is perfect, geluid is perfect en het apparaat hapert nooit. Erg fijn. Goede accu die ongeveer 4 a 5 uur meegaat. Kortom perfect !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET742 Portable DVD Player
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET742 Portable DVD Player
Dadou
16/10/2011
France
Lecteur fiable et performant côté batterie
Cela fait 3 ans que je possède ce lecteur et pas de souci particulier pour la lecture et la robustesse de cet appareil. Il manque juste une sortie Line In.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET742 Lecteur de DVD portable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET742 Lecteur de DVD portable
Thierry28
16/10/2011
France
Fragile
Bonnes performances, malheureusement le produit est très fragile. En utilisation normale, mon lecteur est mort au bout d'un an, juste après la garantie. Il est irréparable, dommage.
This review was made for PET742 Lecteur de DVD portable
This review was made for PET742 Lecteur de DVD portable
DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.
Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
Battery life varies by use and settings.
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.