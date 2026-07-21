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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
45-day return
Portable DVD player
Discontinued
Support
PET742/98
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User manual
All (2)
Can I use my Philips DVD player in a truck or vessel?
Why the memory of my Philips player is smaller than stated?
Cannot find local subtitle language during playback
My Philips DVD/Bluray player feels warm
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device