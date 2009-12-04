PROS: The resolution is terrific. There are more controls are on the device so that one is not so reliant on the remote control device. The initial battery charge was complete in a about 3 hours hours. The battery, so far, has lasted through 3 film playings without needing a recharge. The sound quality from the built in speakers is much better than previous dvd players I have had. Certainly very good for the size of the built in speakers. The PET744/05 feels very solid and strong. I like the feature of the tripod screw mount. I use the tripod to hold the player when watch films in bed. This is to reduce the risk of dropping the device off the bed should I fall sleep while using the player. I would like to have a clamping device that can be mounted to the bed frame or side table rather than use the tripod. CONS: This dvd player is not multi-region so that I cannot play many of my DVDs This reduces the portability of the machine if you have a home in more than one region code area. This feature of not being multi region really does not make commercial sense as not all dvds, especially older ones, are sold for all region code areas. The volume resets itself to a default setting which is quite loud each time the player is turned on. Be sure NOT to have your headphones on until after the volume is reduced. COMMENTS: More instruction on the format of the SD card would be useful (e.g. should the film be in mpg, avi or other formats - or does it take any format?). A USB port would be useful. The instruction manual is well written for what is does include. It is only in the language that you require. I think it could include more information. This is the best DVD player that I have had despite its few faults. I would highly recommend the PET744 to anyone and I hope it continues to work well for many years more than my PET706 which still works after at least 3 years, but is doing poorly as the point where the external power supply plugs in is no longer reliable.