2 year warranty
Discontinued
Superior picture quality
Enjoy movies and more on the go with the Philips Portable DVD player PET744. The 7" digital true colour LCD display brings images to life. Display and share your digital photos easily. Lightweight and compact with up to 6 hrs playback time.
17.8 cm/7" widescreen LCD
This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.
The screen swivels 180°s to give you the optimum viewing angle for watching movies and photos. Rotate the screen or adjust it up and down to cut down on glare and get the best viewing angle possible.
This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 6 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Herindoors
04/12/2009
United Kingdom
Best portable DVD player
PROS: The resolution is terrific. There are more controls are on the device so that one is not so reliant on the remote control device. The initial battery charge was complete in a about 3 hours hours. The battery, so far, has lasted through 3 film playings without needing a recharge. The sound quality from the built in speakers is much better than previous dvd players I have had. Certainly very good for the size of the built in speakers. The PET744/05 feels very solid and strong. I like the feature of the tripod screw mount. I use the tripod to hold the player when watch films in bed. This is to reduce the risk of dropping the device off the bed should I fall sleep while using the player. I would like to have a clamping device that can be mounted to the bed frame or side table rather than use the tripod. CONS: This dvd player is not multi-region so that I cannot play many of my DVDs This reduces the portability of the machine if you have a home in more than one region code area. This feature of not being multi region really does not make commercial sense as not all dvds, especially older ones, are sold for all region code areas. The volume resets itself to a default setting which is quite loud each time the player is turned on. Be sure NOT to have your headphones on until after the volume is reduced. COMMENTS: More instruction on the format of the SD card would be useful (e.g. should the film be in mpg, avi or other formats - or does it take any format?). A USB port would be useful. The instruction manual is well written for what is does include. It is only in the language that you require. I think it could include more information. This is the best DVD player that I have had despite its few faults. I would highly recommend the PET744 to anyone and I hope it continues to work well for many years more than my PET706 which still works after at least 3 years, but is doing poorly as the point where the external power supply plugs in is no longer reliable.
This review was made for PET744 Portable DVD Player
This review was made for PET744 Portable DVD Player
gmnc
03/04/2019
België
perfecte dvd speler voor onderweg en thuis
xxx super ! kan niet beter ! werkt perfect xxx ------------------------------------------------------
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET744 Draagbare DVD-speler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET744 Draagbare DVD-speler
gerjan
09/10/2011
Nederland
Zeer scherp beeld,geen schitteringen van getoonde afbeeldingen
Deze portable dvd-speler geeft foto's en dvd's in uiterst goede kwaliteit weer,zonder hinderlijke schittering van de beelden. Het kijken naar dit beeldscherm is mede dankzij de hoge resolutie en de aangebrachte anti-schittering voorziening een waar genoegen. Kortom,perfekt en rustig beeld om naar te kijken,dit apparaat doet waar hij voor gemaakt is,prima apparaat!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET744 Draagbare DVD-speler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PET744 Draagbare DVD-speler
DivX, DivX Certified and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under licence.
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Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
Battery life varies by use and settings.
Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimise battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level and use the product at room temperature.