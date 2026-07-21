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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
45-day return
Portable DVD Player
Discontinued
Support
PET744/98
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Quick start guide
User manual
All (4)
Can I use my Philips DVD player in a truck or vessel?
Does my Philips player support SDHC card?
Why the memory of my Philips player is smaller than stated?
Which DivX formats does my Philips player support?
Cannot find local subtitle language during playback
My Philips DVD/Bluray player feels warm