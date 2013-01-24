Home
    PicoPix

    TV station DVB-T

    PPA7301/EU
      PicoPix TV station DVB-T

      PPA7301/EU
      Project your life

      Connect your PicoPix to the PicoPix TV Station and enjoy free-to-air digital TV Channels on a big screen. The PicoPix TV Station has 2 x 2-Watt stereo speakers for improved sound and an inbuilt battery for up to 2 hours' more playtime. See all benefits

        Project your life

        • with Sound

        Premium Stereo Speaker inside for excellent sound

        Enjoy your videos and music with high quality sound. The built-in 2 x 2 Watt premium speakers offer a great sound experience as well as the convenience of infinitely adjustable volume.

        Additional battery to last up to 3 more hours

        The PicoPix Sound station comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 additional hours of continuous film, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. This makes the PicoPix Sound station the perfect accessory for your pocket projector.

        Enjoy free-to-air digital TV wherever you are

        With the PicoPix 3610 you always have your personal TV with you. Just connect the antenna and enjoy digital free-to-air TV on a really big screen in the park, on the beach or anywhere you like

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Internal stereo speaker
          2 x 2 Watt

        • Connection

          DC-IN
          DC jack

        • Power Supply

          Power adapter
          110-240V AC, 50-60 Hz, 12V@2A for EU and UK
          Internal battery
          7.4V @ 3600mAh
          Battery life
          3 hours
          LED indicator
          battery charge

        • Dimensions

          packed (W x D x H)
          190 x 190 x 48 mm
          unpacked (W x D x H)
          105 x 105 x 32 mm

        • Weight

          packed
          550g
          unpacked
          270g

        • Temperature range

          Operation
          5-36°C
          Storage packed
          -25-60°C
          Storage unpacked
          0-45°C

        • Relative humidity

          Operation
          15-85% RH
          Storage packed
          5-93% RH
          Storage unpacked
          15-85% RH

        • Standard package includes

          Quick start guide
          yes
          Warranty card
          yes
          Adapter for external Antenna
          yes
          PPA7301
          yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item