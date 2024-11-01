Search terms

      PQ888/06

      Portable shaving

      The new series of Philips shaver by our European designer incorporates the elements of a gentleman's decanter, with a black and silver shimmering texture for a touch of luxury. It is palm sized, lightweight and portable

      • Comfort cutting system
      • Imported High Quality Steel
      • Floe 3D
      • Wet and dry
      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1 hour charge

      Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after a 1 hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      3 directional heads adjust to your face and neck curves

      3 directional heads adjust to your face and neck curves

      The shaver heads float in 3 different directions, following your facial contours for a clean shave, even in areas that are difficult to reach.

      Corrosion-resistant and self-sharpening blades

      Corrosion-resistant and self-sharpening blades

      37,800+ times per minute, innovative double-curve-shaped cap, rounded edge ensures smooth gliding, curved cap slots effectively, captures hairs and pushes skin away from the cutting position, protects your skin while shaving

      Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

      The unique blade system with curved slots catches hair better and ensures clean results in fewer passes.

      Ergonomic grip for convenient handling

      Confidently handle your shaver with the ergonomic design that helps you keep a secure grip as you shave

      IPX7 water-resistant for easy cleaning

      Easily clean under the tap, with the IPX7 water-resistant shaver. The IPX7 rating means that the shaver can be submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5-min quick charge
        Battery Type
        Li-Ion

      • Design

        Colour
        Carbon Grey
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • ComfortCut System*
        • Contour-following technology

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Cordless use

