    Up to 25% less time spent ironing*
      3000 series Steam generator

      PSG3000/20

      1 award

      Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

      Less time ironing, more time wearing and enjoying your clothes with the 3000 series steam generator.

      Similar products

      3000 series
      3000 series

      Steam generator

      Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

      • Max 6 bar pump pressure
      • 120 g/min continuous steam
      • 350 g steam boost
      Fast ironing with 350 g steam boost

      Fast ironing with 350 g steam boost

      Iron quickly and effectively to get through your ironing load faster.

      Durable and easy-glide ceramic soleplate

      Durable and easy-glide ceramic soleplate

      Our special ceramic soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

      Quick crease removal with 120 g/min continuous steam

      Quick crease removal with 120 g/min continuous steam

      Strong, continuous steam tackles all creases in all fabrics with ease.

      Lightweight and compact for easy storage

      Lightweight and compact for easy storage

      Thanks to its compact size, it's light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes.

      1.4 L detachable water tank

      1.4 L detachable water tank

      A 1.4 litre transparent tank gives you up to 1 hour of continuous use (in Eco Mode). See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Smart Calc Clean

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of iron
        1.03  kg
        Packaging dimensions (W x H x L)
        395 (L)*230 (W)*308 (H)  cm
        Product dimensions (W x H x L)
        355 (L)*192 (W)*275 (H)  cm
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3.6  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        2.7  kg

      • Easy to use

        Heat-up time
        2  minute(s)
        Water tank capacity
        1.4  nm
        Soleplate name
        Ceramic
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Auto shut-off
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Pressure
        6 bar pump pressure
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        350  g
        Continuous steam
        120  g/min
        Vertical steam
        Yes

      Awards

      • * compared to EasySpeed steam iron GC1742
      • Save 30% more water and electricity in Eco mode
