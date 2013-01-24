Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Rechargeables

    Rechargeable battery

    R6B4A230/10
    • Enjoy your music longer Enjoy your music longer Enjoy your music longer
      -{discount-value}

      Rechargeables Rechargeable battery

      R6B4A230/10

      Enjoy your music longer

      Ideal for all your digital devices. These high-capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more, you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Rechargeables Rechargeable battery

      Enjoy your music longer

      Ideal for all your digital devices. These high-capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more, you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

      Enjoy your music longer

      Ideal for all your digital devices. These high-capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more, you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Rechargeables Rechargeable battery

      Enjoy your music longer

      Ideal for all your digital devices. These high-capacity AA batteries do not need to be drained before recharging; simply top them up whenever it is convenient for you. What's more, you can recharge them up to a thousand times. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all batteries

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Rechargeables

        Rechargeables

        Rechargeable battery

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Enjoy your music longer

        with these 2300 mAh AA rechargeable batteries

        • AA, 2300 mAh
        • Nickel-Metal Hydride

        NiMH technology for recharging multiple times

        Nickel-Metal Hydride technology allows recharging multiple times and makes replacement of the batteries almost unnecessary.

        The battery for audio players and cameras

        The 2300 mAh of energy keeps your audio player or digital camera going longer.

        Enjoy the full capacity over and over again

        A Nickel-Metal Hydride battery can be re-energised fully up to 1000 times without draining it before charging. This allows you to make easier and better use of your rechargeable batteries.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Battery capacity
          2300 mAh
          Battery type
          AA Nickel-Metal Hydride
          Battery voltage
          1.2  V

        • Green Specifications

          Chemical composition
          Nickel-Metal Hydride
          Heavy metals
          • Cd free
          • Hg free
          Packaging material
          • Carton
          • PET
          Packaging type
          Clam shell blister

        • Product dimensions

          Width
          5.8  cm
          Height
          5.05  cm
          Depth
          1.45  cm
          Weight
          0.117  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          12  cm
          Width
          8.3  cm
          Depth
          1.6  cm
          Net weight
          0.117  kg
          Gross weight
          0.125  kg
          Tare weight
          0.008  kg
          EAN
          87 10895 96280 3
          Number of products included
          4
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Both

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          14  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          9.2  cm
          Net weight
          1.404  kg
          Gross weight
          1.55  kg
          Tare weight
          0.146  kg
          EAN
          87 10895 96281 0
          Number of consumer packages
          12

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          12
          Outer carton dimensions WxDxH
          96 x 140 x 140 mm
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          94 x 130 x 19 mm
          Product weight
          0.078  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards