    EcoPro20

    LED work light

    RC320B1
    Quality light to get the job done
      EcoPro20 LED work light

      RC320B1

      Quality light to get the job done

      The Philips EcoPro20 is a small rechargeable work lamp that slips easily into your pocket. Fitted with hands-free features, it's perfect for quick inspection jobs and general everyday use, lighting up your work so you can get the job done. See all benefits

        Convenient pocket lamp for everyday use

        • Rechargeable pocket lamp
        • 220 lumen / 2 W
        • 3.5 hour battery life

        Bright gentle light (220 lumen / 2 W) suitable for daily use

        Whether you're in your garage, completing some DIY or trying to fix an appliance, it' always handy to have a small lamp tucked in your pocket. Delivering 220 lumen (2 W) comfortable white light (6500 K), the Philips EcoPro20 lights up what you're working on, so you can see all the detail you need to get the job done quickly.

        Recharge other devices with a useful USB port

        Philips EcoPro20 can be also used as a power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. Simply plug your device into the USB port on the base of the lamp and it will begin charging.

        Rechargeable battery lasts for 3.5 hours per charge

        Once fully charged, your Philips EcoPro20 delivers bright white light for up to 3.5 hours of constant use. So with occasional use the lamp could last days before you need to charge the battery.

        Small and handy pocket lamp perfect for everyday use

        Small and light, the Philips EcoPro20 easily fits into your pocket. Wherever you're working and whatever you're working on, this handy light will help you get the job done.

        180° pivoting base lets you direct light where you need it

        Need light from a different angle when you're working? No problem. Philips EcoPro20 comes with a 180° pivoting base, so you can easily direct the light exactly where you need it most.

        360° rotating hook for convenient hands-free use

        When you need both hands free to work, simply hook the EcoPro20 nearby with its in-built 360° retractable rotating hook.

        Strong magnet on the pivoting base for hands-free use

        For hands-free use, there is also a strong magnet built into the pivoting base. This is particularly handy if you work with metal surfaces nearby, such as when fixing an engine or maintaining machinery. Simply stick the magnet to metal, and then use the pivoting base to direct the light just where you need it.

        Robust housing and shock resistant

        Even the most careful person occasionally drops things. That's why the Philips EcoPro20 is designed with a robust housing, meaning it will survive the occasional drop to the floor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          RC320B1
          Ordering code
          05055745

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          1800  mAh
          Wattage
          2  W
          Battery run time (boost)
          Up to 3.5 hours
          Voltage
          3.7  V
          Battery type
          Li-ion battery
          Charging cable type
          Rechargeable
          Plug type
          Micro USB
          Battery charging time
          around 3 hours
          Power Source
          Li-ion battery 103450

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          6500  K
          Light intensity (boost)
          420 lux at 0.5 m
          LED lifetime
          Up to 30,000 hours
          Beam angle
          90°
          Light output
          220 lumens

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          3.103  g
          Height
          27  cm
          Length
          33  cm
          Width
          20.5  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018050557
          EAN3
          8719018050564

        • Packed product information

          Height
          5.2  cm
          Length
          24.8  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          1
          Weight with batteries
          385  g
          Width
          18.8  cm
          Size
          Standard
          Cable length
          100 cm

        • Product description

          Hook
          360 degrees retractable hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP20
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          ABS with rubber coating
          Orientable light
          180° pivoting base
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          RCH
          UV leak detector
          No
          Operating Temperature
          0°C to 40°C
          Number of LEDs
          4

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Rechargeable work lamp
          Expected benefits
          • See better
          • Work better

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

