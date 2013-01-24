Home
    Remote control

    RC4705
    To operate your device from a distance
      Remote control

      RC4705
      To operate your device from a distance

      For fast and easy control of your device. Is your old remote control lost or broken? Order a new one here! Delivered without batteries.

        Remote control

        Check compatibility data

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          • 32PFL3403D/12
          • 32PFL5403D/10
          • 32PFL5403D/12
          • 32PFL5403H/10
          • 37PFL5403D/10
          • 37PFL5403H/10
          • 37PFL5603D/10
          • 37PFL5603H/10
          • 42PFL3403D/12
          • 42PFL5403D/10
          • 42PFL5403D/12
          • 42PFL5403H/10
          • 42PFL5603D/10
          • 42PFL5603D/12
          • 42PFL5603H/10
          • 47PFL5603D/10
          • 47PFL5603H/10
          Fits product type:
          42PFL5403D/85

