Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To operate your device from a distance
For fast and easy control of your device. Is your old remote control lost or broken? Order a new one here! Delivered without batteries.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To operate your device from a distance
For fast and easy control of your device. Is your old remote control lost or broken? Order a new one here! Delivered without batteries.
To operate your device from a distance
For fast and easy control of your device. Is your old remote control lost or broken? Order a new one here! Delivered without batteries.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To operate your device from a distance
For fast and easy control of your device. Is your old remote control lost or broken? Order a new one here! Delivered without batteries.
Remote control
Philips shop price
Total:
Replaceable part