    Remote control

    RC4718
    To operate your device from a distance
      Remote control

      RC4718
      To operate your device from a distance

      For fast and easy control of your device. Is your old remote control lost or broken? Order a new one here! Delivered without batteries.

      Suggested retail price: £17.99

      Suggested retail price: £17.99

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          • 14PT2666/01
          • 14PT2666/05
          • 14PT2666/05R
          • 14PT2666/58
          • 15PT2966/01
          • 15PT2967/01B
          • 15PT2967/01S
          • 15PT2967/58B
          • 15PT2967/58S
          • 21PT4406/01
          • 21PT4406/58
          • 21PT4416/01
          • 21PT4416/05
          • 21PT4420/01
          • 21PT4420/05
          • 21PT4426/01
          • 21PT4426/58
          • 21PT4438/01
          • 21PT4457/01
          • 21PT4457/05
          • 21PT4457/58
          • 21PT4458/01
          • 21PT4458/05
          • 21PT4458/58
          • 21PT5306/01
          • 21PT5401/01
          • 21PT5401/05
          • 21PT5401/58
          • 21PT5407/01
          • 21PT5407/05
          • 21PT5407/58
          • 21PT5408/01
          • 21PT5408/58S
          • 21PT5409/01
          • 21PT5409/05
          • 21PT5420/01
          • 21PT5457/01
          • 21PT5457/05
          • 21PT5457/58
          • 21PT5458/01
          • 21PT5507/01
          • 21PT5507/05
          • 21PT5507/58
          • 21PT5509/01
          • 21PT5518/01
          • 21PT5518/05
          • 21PT5518/58
          • 21PT5520/01
          • 21PT5520/05
          • 21PT5520/58
          • 21PT5606/01
          • 21PT5606/58
          • 24PW6006/01
          • 24PW6006/05
          • 24PW6407/01
          • 24PW6407/05
          • 24PW6518/01
          • 24PW6518/05
          • 25PT4107/58
          • 25PT4426/01
          • 25PT4457/01
          • 25PT4457/05
          • 25PT4457/21
          • 25PT4457/58
          • 25PT4458/01
          • 25PT4458/05
          • 25PT5007/01
          • 25PT5007/58
          • 25PT5107/01
          • 25PT5107/58
          • 28PT4406/01
          • 28PT4406/58
          • 28PT4408/01
          • 28PT4418/01
          • 28PT4418/05
          • 28PT4426/01
          • 28PT4438/01
          • 28PT4457/01
          • 28PT4457/05
          • 28PT4457/58
          • 28PT4458/01
          • 28PT4458/05
          • 28PT4557/01
          • 28PT4657/01
          • 28PT5007/01
          • 28PT5007/58
          • 28PT5008/01
          • 28PT5107/01
          • 28PT5107/58
          • 28PW5407/01
          • 28PW5407/05
          • 28PW5408/01
          • 28PW6006/01
          • 28PW6006/05
          • 28PW6006/21
          • 28PW6006/25
          • 28PW6006/48
          • 28PW6006/58
          • 28PW6008/01
          • 28PW6008/05
          • 28PW6008/58
          • 28PW6106/05
          • 28PW6108/01
          • 28PW6206/01
          • 28PW6306/01
          • 28PW6408/01
          • 28PW6408/05
          • 28PW6420/01
          • 28PW6420/05
          • 28PW6506/01
          • 28PW6506/05
          • 28PW6506/58
          • 28PW6517/01
          • 28PW6517/05
          • 28PW6518/01
          • 28PW6518/05
          • 28PW6518/58
          • 28PW6520/01
          • 28PW6520/05
          • 29PT5306/01
          • 29PT5306/01E
          • 29PT5407/01
          • 29PT5407/21
          • 29PT5408/01
          • 29PT5458/01
          • 29PT5460/01
          • 29PT5506/01
          • 29PT5506/01E
          • 29PT5506/58
          • 29PT5507/01
          • 29PT5507/21
          • 29PT5507/58
          • 29PT5509/01
          • 29PT5518/01
          • 29PT5520/01
          • 29PT5520/58
          • 29PT5606/01
          • 29PT5606/58
          • 32PW5407/01
          • 32PW5407/05
          • 32PW5407/21
          • 32PW5407/25
          • 32PW6006/01
          • 32PW6006/05
          • 32PW6006/21
          • 32PW6006/25
          • 32PW6006/48
          • 32PW6006/58
          • 32PW6408/01
          • 32PW6408/05
          • 32PW6420/01
          • 32PW6420/05
          • 32PW6506/01
          • 32PW6506/05
          • 32PW6506/58
          • 32PW6517/01
          • 32PW6517/05
          • 32PW6518/01
          • 32PW6518/05
          • 32PW6518/58
          • 32PW6520/01
          • 32PW6520/05
          • 72TA5216/03
          • 72TA5216/11
          Fits product type:
          29PT5507/94

