Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Remote control

    RC4722
    Overall Rating / 5
    • To operate your device from a distance To operate your device from a distance To operate your device from a distance
      -{discount-value}

      Remote control

      RC4722
      Overall Rating / 5

      To operate your device from a distance

      For fast and easy control of your device. Is your old remote control lost or broken? Order a new one here! Delivered without batteries.

      Suggested retail price: £17.99

      Remote control

      To operate your device from a distance

      For fast and easy control of your device. Is your old remote control lost or broken? Order a new one here! Delivered without batteries.

      To operate your device from a distance

      For fast and easy control of your device. Is your old remote control lost or broken? Order a new one here! Delivered without batteries.

      Suggested retail price: £17.99

      Remote control

      To operate your device from a distance

      For fast and easy control of your device. Is your old remote control lost or broken? Order a new one here! Delivered without batteries.

      Similar products

      See all universal-remote-controls

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Remote control

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        To operate your device from a distance

        Check compatibility data

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          • 15PF4121/01
          • 15PF4121/58
          • 15PF5121/01
          • 15PF5121/58
          • 17PF9220/01
          • 17PF9220/58
          • 20PF4121/01
          • 20PF4121/58
          • 20PF4321/01
          • 20PF4321/58
          • 20PF5121/01
          • 20PF5121/58
          • 20PF5321/01
          • 20PF5321/58
          • 23PF4321/01
          • 23PF4321/58
          • 23PF5321/01
          • 23PF5321/58

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item