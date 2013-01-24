Home
    Remote control

    RC4747
      -{discount-value}

      Remote control

      RC4747
      Controls your device remotely

      Fast and easy control of your device by pressing the buttons.

      Suggested retail price: £17.99

      Suggested retail price: £17.99

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          • 19PFL3404/12
          • 19PFL3404/60
          • 19PFL3404D/05
          • 19PFL3404D/12
          • 19PFL3404H/12
          • 19PFL3405/12
          • 19PFL3405H/12
          • 22PFL3404/12
          • 22PFL3404/60
          • 22PFL3404D/05
          • 22PFL3404D/12
          • 22PFL3405/12
          • 22PFL3405/60
          • 22PFL3405H/12
          • 26PFL3404/12
          • 26PFL3404/60
          • 26PFL3404D/05
          • 26PFL3404D/12
          • 26PFL3404H/12
          • 26PFL3405/12
          • 26PFL3405/60
          • 26PFL3405H/12
          • 32PFL3404/12
          • 32PFL3404/60
          • 32PFL3404D/12
          • 32PFL3404H/12
          • 32PFL3614/12
          • 32PFL5404/60
          • 42PFL3604/12
          • 42PFL3604/60
          • 42PFL3604D/12
          • 42PFL3604H/12
          • 42PFL3605/12
          • 42PFL3605/60
          • 42PFL3605H/12
          • 42PFL3704/12
          • 47PFL3605H/12
          • 47PFL3605H/60
          Fits product types
          • 32PFL3605/12
          • 32PFL3605/60
          • 32PFL3605H/12

