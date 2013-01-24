Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Controls your device remotely
Fast and easy control of your device by pressing the buttons.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Controls your device remotely
Fast and easy control of your device by pressing the buttons.
Controls your device remotely
Fast and easy control of your device by pressing the buttons.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Controls your device remotely
Fast and easy control of your device by pressing the buttons.
Remote control
Philips shop price
Total:
Replaceable part