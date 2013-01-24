Home
    EcoPro50

    LED work light

    RC520C1
    • Bright white light to get the job done Bright white light to get the job done Bright white light to get the job done
      -{discount-value}

      EcoPro50 LED work light

      RC520C1

      Bright white light to get the job done

      Small but powerful, versatile yet robust, Philips EcoPro50 rechargeable LED work light provides the bright white light you need to illuminate large dark areas. Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous use before needing to charge the battery.

        Powerful white light (1000 lumen / 10 W) lights up large area

        Whether you need to light up a work site, temporarily replace a wall lamp or illuminate outdoor activities, the Philips EcoPro50 is perfect for lighting up large dark areas. Delivering 1000 lumen (10 W), its consistently bright light gives off a super wide beam. If you need less light and more battery life, you can switch to a 500 lumen (5 W) eco mode.

        Shock resistance proven in drop tests

        As you may use Philips EcoPro50 for various indoor and outdoor activities, we've made sure the lamp is built to last. Tested in 1.5 metre drop tests, the device is proven to survive occasional drops during use.

        Water resistant against splashes

        As you may use Philips EcoPro50 for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. Resistant to water, the device will continue to work when splashed, such as during light rain.

        Rotating handle lets you position light for hands-free use

        Sometimes you need hands-free lighting so you can focus on your task. The 180° rotating handle on the back of EcoPro50 gives you freedom to position the projector as needed. You can also use the handle as a hook to hang the light, or as a support to stand it up by itself. This versatility allows you direct the light just where you need it.

        Recharge other devices with a useful USB port

        Philips EcoPro50 can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. Simply plug your device into the USB port on the back of the lamp and it will begin charging.

        Magnetic mounting accessory for hands-free lighting

        Philips EcoPro50 also comes with a magnetic mounting accessory. Simply attach it to the handle to be able to mount your projector onto any metal surface. Perfect for use in a garage or other work site.

        Rechargeable battery lasts up to 6 hours per charge

        Once fully charged, your Philips EcoPro50 delivers bright white light (1000 lumen / 10 W) for up to 3 hours. If you need longer battery life, simply switch to eco mode (500 lumen / 5 W) and enjoy 6 hours of continuous light.

        Indicator shows you how long the battery will last

        Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. On the back of Philips EcoPro50 you will find a battery life indicator, which tells you exactly how long you've got before you'll need to recharge the battery.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          RC520C1
          Ordering code
          05071745

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          4400  mAh
          Wattage
          10  W
          Battery run time (boost)
          Up to 3 hours
          Voltage
          3.7  V
          Battery run time (eco)
          Up to 6 hours
          Battery type
          Li-ion battery
          Charging cable type
          Rechargeable
          Plug type
          Micro USB
          Battery charging time
          around 5 hours
          Power Source
          Li-ion 18650 x2

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          6500  K
          Light intensity (boost)
          1680 lux at 0.5 m
          Light intensity (eco)
          820 lux at 0.5 m
          LED lifetime
          Up to 30,000 hours
          Beam angle
          110°
          Light output (eco)
          500 lumens
          Light output
          1000 lumens

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          7.865  g
          Height
          17  cm
          Length
          57.5  cm
          Width
          18  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018050717
          EAN3
          8719018050724

        • Packed product information

          Height
          5.6  cm
          Length
          28  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          1
          Weight with batteries
          1212.5  g
          Width
          15.1  cm
          Size
          Standard
          Cable length
          100 cm

        • Product description

          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK08
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          Aluminium, PC for lens, PTU
          Orientable light
          180° pivoting handle
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          RCH
          UV leak detector
          No
          Operating Temperature
          0°C to 40°C
          Number of LEDs
          1

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Rechargeable work lamp
          Expected benefits
          • See better
          • Work better

