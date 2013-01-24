  • 2 year warranty

    Shaver series 5000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S5082/64
    Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S5082/64
        Shaver series 5000

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

        Protects 10 X better versus a regular blade

        • ComfortCut Blade System
        • 30 min cordless use/8 h charge
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • Body groomer included
        Shave closely without nicks and cuts. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

        5 direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

        You'll have 30+ minutes of running time – that's about 9 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting NiMH battery.

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1 level Battery Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

        The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5 mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.

        Uniquely designed with a bi-directional trimmer and 3-mm comb, this tool makes it possible to catch and cut hairs even when they grow in different directions. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

        All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          ComfortCut Blade System
          Contour following
          5 direction Flex Heads
          SkinComfort
          • SkinProtection System
          • Aquatec Wet and Dry

        • Accessories

          Body groomer included
          Yes
          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer
          Pouch
          Exclusive pouch
          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 1 level battery indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          Unplug before use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling
          Colour
          Black - Black

        • Power

          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Run time
          30 min / 9 shaves
          Charging
          8 hours full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Body groomer
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        • Exclusive pouch

              • Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

