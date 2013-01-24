Home
    Shaver series 9000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S9711/31
    • Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass
      Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S9711/31
      Perfection in every pass

      The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest result.

      Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Perfection in every pass

      The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest result. See all benefits

        Shaver series 9000

        Shaver series 9000

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Perfection in every pass

        Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

        • V-Track blade system PRO
        • 8 direction ContourDetect Heads
        • SmartClean System Plus
        • SmartClick beard styler
        Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

        Our best shaving system on 1–3-day beards

        Get the perfect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting position, from 1-day to 3-day beards, including flat-lying hairs and hairs of different lengths. Cuts 30% closer* in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

        Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

        Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

        Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

        Personalise your shave by choosing between three settings

        Personalise your shave by choosing between three settings

        Choose between 3 modes to customise your shave: Sensitive — for a gentle yet thorough shave. Normal — for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast — for a quick shave that saves you time.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet and Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet—with gel or foam—even under the shower.

        Keep your shaver in great condition with SmartClean

        Keep your shaver in great condition with SmartClean

        At the touch of a button SmartClean PLUS cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver, so it'll perform at its best every day.

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Change your look with the SmartClick Beard Styler attachment. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble look to a short, neatly trimmed beard. Rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

        Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

        Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3 digit (%) battery indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator.

        60 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        60 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        Now with the most superior battery life of all Philips Shavers, the charging system gives you two convenient options: 60 minutes of running time after a single one-hour charge, or quick charge for one full shave. All Shaver series 9000 models are designed to operate only in cordless mode to ensure safety in wet environments.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        With 2 year guarantee

        With 2 year guarantee

        We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our 9000 Series Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          V-Track blade system PRO
          Contour following
          8 direction ContourDetect Heads
          SkinComfort
          Aquatec Wet and Dry
          Personal Comfort Settings
          Sensitive-Normal-Fast settings

        • Accessories

          SmartClick
          Beard styler
          SmartClean PLUS
          • Cleans
          • Lubricates
          • Dries
          • Charges
          • Cleaning cartridge (included)
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • % Battery Level Indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Colour
          Brushed chrome
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip and handling

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          60 min (20 shaves)
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH90

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClean Plus
        • Cleaning cartridge
        • SmartClick beard styler
        • Luxurious pouch

              * Cuts up to 20% more hair – versus SensoTouch

