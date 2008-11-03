  • 2 year warranty

        Ensure a reliable connection

        with this CD-to-Cassette adapter

        • Universal

        3-cord position conveniently fits most cassette players

        Convenient 3-cord position will adjust to fit left, centre and right-loading cassette players.

        Environmentally friendly lead-free construction

        Lead-free construction of environmentally friendly materials.

        3.5 mm adapter

        Accommodates smaller fibre optic inputs on digital portable devices.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power Input

          Plug
          USB

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          1.179  kg
          Height
          15.7  cm
          Length
          26.4  cm
          Net weight
          0.319  kg
          Tare weight
          0.86  kg
          Width
          18  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 44187 6
          Number of consumer packages
          4

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          5.1  cm
          Gross weight
          0.248  kg
          Height
          24.9  cm
          Net weight
          0.08  kg
          Tare weight
          0.168  kg
          Width
          17  cm
          EAN
          87 12581 44186 9
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

