    Complete cleaning system

      -{discount-value}

      All you need to clean CDs/DVDs

      Regular cleaning of your CDs, DVDs and players prolongs the life of your discs and protects your players. Regular cleaning of your discs and player's lens also ensures top performance from your equipment. Now get everything in one package. See all benefits

      All you need to clean CDs/DVDs

      Regular cleaning of your CDs, DVDs and players prolongs the life of your discs and protects your players. Regular cleaning of your discs and player's lens also ensures top performance from your equipment. Now get everything in one package. See all benefits

        All you need to clean CDs/DVDs

        Keep equipment performing at its peak

        • CD and DVD
        Voice instructions in 14 languages

        Voice instructions in 14 languages

        The voice instructions on this easy-to-use CD lens cleaner guide you through the cleaning process in one of the 14 languages provided.

        Safe dry brush cleaning system

        The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the CD/DVD player's laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

        Microfibre cleaning pad

        This cleaning pad is made of special microfibre material. It works in concert with anti-static cleaning fluid to ensure that your discs are cleaned safely and remain free from dust and dirt.

        Safe and easy radial cleaning action

        Clean and protect your discs with this safe and easy radial cleaning action that clears discs of dirt, dust and debris.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Contents
          Cleaning Fluid, 30 ml

        • Storage Media

          Supported formats
          • 8 cm discs
          • CD-Audio
          • CD-Rewritable
          • CD-ROM
          • DVD-ROM
          • DVD/R
          • DVD/RW
          • Photo CD
          • Laser disc

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          14 languages

        • Packaging Data

          Quantity
          1
          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95900 1
          Gross weight
          0.36  kg
          Tare weight
          0.06  kg
          Net weight
          0.3  kg
          Width
          220  mm
          Height
          38  mm
          Length
          313  mm

        • Outer Box

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95990 2
          Quantity
          48
          Gross weight
          21.9  kg
          Tare weight
          1.48  kg
          Net weight
          20.42  kg
          Width
          410  mm
          Height
          514  mm
          Length
          670  mm

        • Inner Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 95989 6
          Quantity
          6
          Gross weight
          2.52  kg
          Tare weight
          0.36  kg
          Net weight
          2.16  kg
          Width
          190  mm
          Height
          240  mm
          Length
          320  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

