    CD/DVD radial cleaner

    SBCAC250/00
    Cleans and Protects
      CD/DVD radial cleaner

      SBCAC250/00
      Cleans and Protects

      Rotary CD cleaner that's suitable for use on CD, CD-ROM, DVD, CD-I, CDV and VCD discs

      Rotary CD cleaner that's suitable for use on CD, CD-ROM, DVD, CD-I, CDV and VCD discs

      Cleans and Protects

      Rotary CD cleaner that's suitable for use on CD, CD-ROM, DVD, CD-I, CDV and VCD discs

        Cleans and Protects

        Microfibre cleaning pad

        This cleaning pad is made of special microfibre material. It works in concert with anti-static cleaning fluid to ensure that your discs are cleaned safely and remain free from dust and dirt.

        Safe and easy radial cleaning action

        Clean and protect your discs with this safe and easy radial cleaning action that clears discs of dirt, dust and debris.

        Technical Specifications

        • Storage Media

          Supported formats
          • 8 cm discs
          • CD-Audio
          • CD-Rewritable
          • CD-ROM
          • DVD-ROM
          • DVD/R
          • DVD/RW
          • Photo CD

