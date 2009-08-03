  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Lightweight Headphones

    SBCHL145/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Durable Lightweight Durable Lightweight Durable Lightweight
      -{discount-value}

      Lightweight Headphones

      SBCHL145/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Durable Lightweight

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Lightweight Headphones

      Durable Lightweight

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

      Durable Lightweight

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Lightweight Headphones

      Durable Lightweight

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

      Similar products

      See all Headband

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Lightweight Headphones

        Lightweight Headphones

        Total:

        Durable Lightweight

        Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

        A soft plastic part on the ear shell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

        30 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

        Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Voice coil
          copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          18–20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          96  dB
          Speaker diameter
          30  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.29  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          35.8  cm
          Net weight
          0.95  kg
          Tare weight
          0.34  kg
          Width
          18.9  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 75948 9
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          11.9  kg
          Height
          51.6  cm
          Length
          73.4  cm
          Net weight
          7.6  kg
          Tare weight
          4.3  kg
          Width
          39.7  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 75949 6
          Number of consumer packages
          48

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          5.8  cm
          Gross weight
          0.157  kg
          Height
          22.1  cm
          Net weight
          0.064  kg
          Tare weight
          0.093  kg
          Width
          17.7  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 75947 2
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.