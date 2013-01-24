Home
    Durable Lightweight
      Durable Lightweight

      A lightweight headphone for long use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

        Durable Lightweight

        • On-ear
        • Grey

        Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

        A soft plastic part on the ear shell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

        30 mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

        Compact for wearing comfort, yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is the perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep, rich bass.

        Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

        The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Width
          19.5  cm
          Height
          22.4  cm
          Depth
          5  cm
          Net weight
          0.064  kg
          Gross weight
          0.123  kg
          Tare weight
          0.059  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 49790 3
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          23  cm
          Width
          22  cm
          Height
          26  cm
          Net weight
          0.384  kg
          Gross weight
          1.08  kg
          Tare weight
          0.696  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 49791 0
          Number of consumer packages
          6

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Voice coil
          copper
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          18–20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          96  dB
          Speaker diameter
          30  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

